Dunn agrees to one-year deal with Blues

Defenseman Vince Dunn has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $1.875 million, the team announced Thursday.

Prior to striking the deal, Dunn was among only 10 remaining unsigned restricted free agents in the NHL.

The new deal is 2 ½ times more than Dunn made last season when he had a cap hit of $722,000, making him one of the lowest-paid Blues. But it’s still probably below market value for a defenseman who scored nine goals and was a team-best plus-15 in plus-minus during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

But Dunn, 24, didn’t have much leverage since he did not have arbitration rights.

Dunn’s agent, Patrick Morris, foreshadowed the move Tuesday when he told the Post-Dispatch that Dunn would be in training camp, which starts Sunday at Centene Community Ice Center.

