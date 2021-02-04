Dunn moved up to second pairing with Parayko

In the three games since his benching, Dunn scored a goal Jan. 30 against Anaheim; played 21:30 Jan. 31 against Anaheim _ his highest total in nearly a calendar year; and had a goal, an assist and was plus-3 Tuesday against the Coyotes.

“Obviously, he’s a very good player,” Parayko said. “He makes things happen all the time. He’s very smart, very easy to play with. The beauty of it is over here we’ve got a lot of good players on the back end and we can kind of interchange things, we can try new things throughout the year still allowing us to have a solid D-corps.

“Obviously, this is a different year. You never know what’s gonna happen. So it’s just nice to have a little bit of chemistry with everybody.”

Dunn and Parayko haven’t been paired together a ton during their Blues’ tenures, but they’re not strangers, either. During the 2017-18 season, they were paired together 18 games (as far as the opening lineup; not counting in-game changes). During the Stanley Cup season of 2018-19, they were paired together eight times.

SEEING RED

The Blues will be wearing their reverse-retro jerseys tonight, so there won’t be a lot of the color blue on the ice. Look for guys in red; that’s the Blues.