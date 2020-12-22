Edmonton "bubble" marked beginning of the end for Steen

Like most hockey players who have been good enough and fortunate enough to have a long career, Alexander Steen has experienced his share of pain and injury.

But what he felt last summer in the Edmonton bubble was different. He didn’t know it at the time, but that marked the beginning of the end for his highly-successful NHL career, most of which was spent with the St. Louis Blues.

“There was a time there in Edmonton when I started getting some different uncomfortable pain when I knew it was a little bit different of an injury and was probably more serious,” Steen said Tuesday. “We worked at it, and it just wasn’t bouncing back like other injuries do with time off or rehab and treatment and other things.”

With the help of doctors specialists, trainers, etc., Steen tried all sorts of things to feel better. But the degenerative discs in his back wouldn’t cooperate.

“It just wasn’t coming around,” Steen said. “And kind of ultimately brought me to this.”

“This” being retirement.

“It’s not something you want to do as a player,” Steen said. “Mentally you’re still there and your body’s just not allowing you to participate in the same way anymore.”