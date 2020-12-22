Edmonton "bubble" marked beginning of the end for Steen

Like most hockey players who have been good enough and fortunate enough to have a long career, Alexander Steen has experienced his share of pain and injury.
But what he felt last summer in the Edmonton bubble was different. He didn’t know it at the time, but that marked the beginning of the end for his highly-successful NHL career, most of which was spent with the St. Louis Blues.
“There was a time there in Edmonton when I started getting some different uncomfortable pain when I knew it was a little bit different of an injury and was probably more serious,” Steen said Tuesday. “We worked at it, and it just wasn’t bouncing back like other injuries do with time off or rehab and treatment and other things.”
With the help of doctors specialists, trainers, etc., Steen tried all sorts of things to feel better. But the degenerative discs in his back wouldn’t cooperate.
“It just wasn’t coming around,” Steen said. “And kind of ultimately brought me to this.”
“This” being retirement.
“It’s not something you want to do as a player,” Steen said. “Mentally you’re still there and your body’s just not allowing you to participate in the same way anymore.”
Steen, 36, and a veteran of 1,018 regular-season games, made his remarks on a Zoom call with media members Tuesday afternoon that lasted 30 minutes _ an eternity as those things go. But when you consider his long career, it averaged only two minutes for each of his 15 NHL seasons, 12 of which were played in St. Louis. And that’s not so much.
Steen is an intense, serious type to begin with. So his somewhat somber tone wasn’t unexpected. But he did get emotional, nearly breaking down in the early minutes of the call when asked when he made the decision to retire, and how he’s dealing with that finality.
“It’s been. . .” Steen said, pausing for 10 seconds to keep it together. “There’s definitely times where you think this is what the outcome is going to be but you’re hopeful that it’s not.”
(Then came another pause.)
“But there’s no exact day or anything I think,” he continued. “When that decision was made it was just something that I had good contact with team doctors, our management with 'Army' (general manager Doug Armstrong) and everybody, and just talking about how I was progressing. If I was. And things I was dealing with in everyday life.
“And ultimately I just couldn’t get my body to respond the way I had been able to before.”
The Blues announced Steen’s retirement last Thursday. But Steen has been preoccupied lately. His wife gave birth prematurely to son Leon last Wednesday night. So it took a few days before Steen was able to share his retirement thoughts with the media.
“We’ve been back and forth between the hospital and home, trying to get everybody organized,“ Steen said. “They’re doing well, and we’re hoping to get them home here soon."
Steen said he would like to stay in hockey in some capacity, preferably with the Blues, although he hadn’t given it much thought at this point. He said he continues to experience back discomfort regularly. And he thanked the people of St. Louis for making him feel at home right from the start of his time with the Blues.
(We’ll have much more on Steen’s farewell press conference late tonight on stltoday.com and in Wednesday’s Post-Dispatch.)