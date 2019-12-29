Eight is great: Blues beat Jets, run win streak to 8 games.

Like a tax deduction, Ryan O'Reilly squeezed in his first home goal of the season just before the New Year.

In the Blues' last home game of the 2019 calendar year, O'Reilly scored late in the first period Sunday to give the Blues a 1-0 lead over the Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center.

And that proved to be a good omen, as the Blues ran their winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 win Sunday over the Jets.

Jaden Schwartz got what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period, Robert Thomas provided some cushion with a rebound roof shot on the power play seven minutes into the third period. Schwartz then added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Winnipeg (21-15-3) did not lead for a single second in a home-and-home weekend series. As for the Blues (26-8-6), they have outscored the opposition 33-16 during this eight-game winning streak, their longest of the season and the longest current streak in the league.

All eight games of this streak have come against Western Conference foes, and the Blues are 19-2-3 against the conference. That's called being Best in the West.

Don't miss a single puck drop Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition. GET STARTED!

The teams traded goals in the second period, with Nicholas Shore tying the game 1-1 after a turnover by Robert Bortuzzo in the St. Louis zone.