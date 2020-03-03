Eight is great: Schenn's goal is game-winner in 3-1 triumph over Rangers

The Blues went 8 minutes 57 seconds between their first and second shots of the third period. But Brayden Schenn made that second shot count with a wraparound goal to snap a 1-1 tie midway through the third period.
That proved to be the game-winner as the Blues won their eighth consecutive game, 3-1 over the New York Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Jaden Schwartz added an empty-net goal with 5.9 seconds left, but Schenn's goal was his fifth game-winner of the season.
It looked like Schenn actually might have been trying to feed Ryan O'Reilly in front of the net, but on its way through the legs of New York Rangers goalie Alexander Georgiev, the puck struck Georgiev's right skate and deflected into the net.
It was Schenn's 25th goal of the season, and his fifth goal in as many games. And that matched a career high for Schenn who also scored goals in five consecutive contests in Games 2-6 of this season.
With the win, the Blues improved 40-17-10, for 90 points, moving three points ahead of second place Colorado in the Central Division. The Avalanche have three games in hand.
Jordan Binnington stopped 25 of 26 shots, including several tough chances in the third period, to win his sixth game in a row and his 30th of the season.
During his personal six-game winning streak, Binnington has a 1.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934.
Colton Parayko's ninth goal of the season, and his seventh over his last 14 games, pulled the Blues into a 1-1 in the second period.
The second period began with the Rangers on the power play for the first 66 seconds. But the Blues killed that off and then went on the power play themselves just second later when the Rangers' Ryan Strome was whistled for slashing O'Reilly
On the power play New York's Mika Zibanejad's attempted clearing pass went right to Parayko in the left circle. Parayko then beat Georgiev at the 2:35 mark of the second to tie the game with a one-timer.
It was a physical, tight-checking game, with only 30 combined shots on goal through two periods _ 16 by the Blues and 14 by New York.
In the first period, it took eight minutes before the Rangers had their first shot on goal, but they led 1-0 over the Blues after the first period.
Zibanejad scored his 33rd goal of the season with 7:34 remaining in the opening period. He was left alone down low to the right of goalie Jordan Binnington for his 13th power play goal of the season.
Robert Bortuzzo was in the box for tripping at the the time.
Parayko was in the lineup even though he missed Monday's practice in St. Louis due to illness and did not participate in an optional morning skate Tuesday at the Garden.
Jordan Kyrou, who missed the Dallas game Saturday because he was sick, was replaced in the lineup once again Tuesday by Jacob de la Rose.
Bortuzzo replaced Carl Gunnarsson on defense, marking the first time in 14 games Gunnarsson has been a healthy scratch.