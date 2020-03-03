Eight is great: Schenn's goal is game-winner in 3-1 triumph over Rangers

During his personal six-game winning streak, Binnington has a 1.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934.

Colton Parayko's ninth goal of the season, and his seventh over his last 14 games, pulled the Blues into a 1-1 in the second period.

The second period began with the Rangers on the power play for the first 66 seconds. But the Blues killed that off and then went on the power play themselves just second later when the Rangers' Ryan Strome was whistled for slashing O'Reilly

On the power play New York's Mika Zibanejad's attempted clearing pass went right to Parayko in the left circle. Parayko then beat Georgiev at the 2:35 mark of the second to tie the game with a one-timer.

It was a physical, tight-checking game, with only 30 combined shots on goal through two periods _ 16 by the Blues and 14 by New York.

In the first period, it took eight minutes before the Rangers had their first shot on goal, but they led 1-0 over the Blues after the first period.

Zibanejad scored his 33rd goal of the season with 7:34 remaining in the opening period. He was left alone down low to the right of goalie Jordan Binnington for his 13th power play goal of the season.