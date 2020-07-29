Even during a pandemic, Blues-Blackhawks always a treat

EDMONTON, Alberta — It’s only an exhibition game. And it’s the end of July. But for the hockey fans of St. Louis, Blues-Blackhawks is always a treat.
And after 141 days without a hockey game, that’s who the Blues play tonight in a 5:30 p.m. (Central) start against Chicago at Rogers Place. The game will be televised on FSM Plus.
“It’s not difficult for us to get up for those games,” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “We know the rivalry of Chicago, so it should be a fun one. . . .But I don’t know, nowadays we’ve played a lot of teams in the playoffs. It seems like we have a rivalry against a lot of teams.”
In a savvy move, the NHL has tried to pair up natural rivals in these exhibition games. Tuesday, for example, Pittsburgh played Philadelphia, Toronto faced Montreal, and the Battle of Alberta was renewed with Calgary against Edmonton.
“It’s gonna be weird playing them not (in St. Louis) or in Chicago,” defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said. “We know those guys; they know us. It’s a good rivalry. But then again, we just gotta focus on us and build our game and get ready for what’s coming.”
The Blues swept the Blackhawks during the regular season, a first in franchise history. But it took some doing in a couple of the games. A brief refresher:
Dec. 2 in Chicago: With Jake Allen in goal, the Blues won 4-0 to push their road points streak to 10 games (8-0-2).
Dec. 14 in St. Louis: Down by three goals in the third period, Justin Faulk scored the game winner in a 4-3 Blues triumph.
Feb. 25 in St. Louis: In another memorable comeback, two third-period goals by Zach Sanford helped the Blues overcome deficits of 3-1 and 5-4 in a 6-5 victory.
March 8 in Chicago: Allen registered another shutout and Pietrangelo and Robert Bortuzzo provided the goals in a 2-0 win.
PROJECTED LINES
(An educated guess here, with practices closed to the media because of the coronavirus pandemic.)
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Blais-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-Sundqvist-Steen
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Bortuzzo-Faulk
Goalies
Binnington, Allen
(Coach Craig Berube said Tuesday he planned to use both goalies, with Binnington likely to get two periods of work and Allen one.
In terms of the forward lines, the fourth line is the murkiest. Will Berube go with MacEachern, who’ll be needed when Ivan Barbashev returns to St. Louis sometime in early August for the birth of a child? Or does he go with Barbashev?)
BLUENOTES
The Blues, and every team, are allowed to dress 22 players instead of the usual 20. The guess here is that Barbashev will be the 13th forward. And Niko Mikkola will be a seventh defenseman as Vince Dunn works his way back into game shape after missing nearly two weeks of practice.
Only the Blues’ extras skated Wednesday morning at the Terwilliger Recreation Centre. Because of the early start time tonight, the “game” group had the morning off.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.