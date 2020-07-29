Even during a pandemic, Blues-Blackhawks always a treat

EDMONTON, Alberta — It’s only an exhibition game. And it’s the end of July. But for the hockey fans of St. Louis, Blues-Blackhawks is always a treat.

And after 141 days without a hockey game, that’s who the Blues play tonight in a 5:30 p.m. (Central) start against Chicago at Rogers Place. The game will be televised on FSM Plus.

“It’s not difficult for us to get up for those games,” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “We know the rivalry of Chicago, so it should be a fun one. . . .But I don’t know, nowadays we’ve played a lot of teams in the playoffs. It seems like we have a rivalry against a lot of teams.”

In a savvy move, the NHL has tried to pair up natural rivals in these exhibition games. Tuesday, for example, Pittsburgh played Philadelphia, Toronto faced Montreal, and the Battle of Alberta was renewed with Calgary against Edmonton.

“It’s gonna be weird playing them not (in St. Louis) or in Chicago,” defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said. “We know those guys; they know us. It’s a good rivalry. But then again, we just gotta focus on us and build our game and get ready for what’s coming.”