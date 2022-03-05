Even the players had goose bumps when Gretzky made his St. Louis Blues debut

On March 5, 1996, Wayne Gretzky made his home debut as a member of the St. Louis Blues. The biggest crowd in team history showed up to watch him. Here is how we covered the night.

Those who saw it never will forget it, this vision of Wayne Gretzky, wearing the No. 99, standing at attention on the blue line, being formally introduced to the home crowd for the first time.

The Blues lineup was announced to the house, one by one, saving the guest of honor for last. Then, at 7:37 p.m., it was Gretzky's turn. Hey, it was OUR turn, too. All of St. Louis paused to take a deep breath and exhale. The noise. . . .

The applause. . . .

The affection. . . .

Coming down to him from every corner of the arena. A powerful, poignant welcome. "It gave me goose bumps," Blues winger Shayne Corson said.

The ovation lasted about 99 seconds. Then organist Tom Docter began playing "Meet Me in St. Louis." Gretzky rocked gently on his skates. Clearly touched, he smiled, then bit his lip. It was his party, and he could cry if he wanted to.

"I was thrilled to be here," an exhausted Gretzky said later. "It was a great honor to be out there. I was tingling. I think I'm more happy to be here than the fans are to have me."

Look around, Wayne; you're not in Los Angeles. Here, the people will give you their hearts, and Gretzky felt that when a Blues-record crowd of 20,725 reached out to embrace him.

Really, this was one of the most wonderful, memorable moments in St. Louis sports history. Gretzky in The Note. Frame that picture in your mind. This was big. This may have been the most exciting night - ever - for this sincere but struggling franchise. One man is here to try and change that, and the town is up to his level.

What choice is there?

"In our sport," Corson said, "understand that Gretzky is god."

And on Tuesday, the king of ex-Kings reported to work in the rink at 14th and Clark, and transformed Kiel Center. The boring atmosphere: gone. The snarling at coach Mike Keenan: forgotten. The hostility that had infected this new building: vanished.

"Tonight, it was almost like the Blues were back playing in the old Arena," Corson said.

With Gretzky standing there, gazing into the rafters, about to play the Florida Panthers, it was as if the contaminated, perfumed air inside Kiel Center had been sucked out and released into the ozone. Now, everyone tingled with anticipation. Even Gretzky.

"I feel pressure but I like the pressure," he said before the game. "That's why I'm here. Every game is big for me in that people always expect to see something from me."

On this night, just seeing him was enough.

Pudgy referee Mick McGeough - his eyesight remarkably restored after missing the cheap-shot elbow to Gretzky's face in Edmonton - could not ruin this evening with his incompetence.

Panthers goaltender Mark Fitzpatrick stifled the Blues, but was ultimately worn down by the force of this night. Grant Fuhr was even more defiant, stopping 25 shots in the Blues' 2-0 shutout victory. Blues hockey is fun again.

For a guy just over a bad headache, Gretzky sure has made a lot of others feel better by curing the blues. He shows up, and fans see the Stanley Cup as half-full instead of half-empty. Brett Hull is so giddy, he could light up downtown office buildings with his kilowatt grin.

Tuesday afternoon, Hull and Gretzky stopped traffic on the streets of Clayton as they strolled a couple of blocks to lunch. Motorists shifted into neutral to gawk. St. Louis cops cheered Gretzky as he arrived at Kiel.

How can you put a price on something like this? Gretzky has the city floating on clouds. The team is confident, suddenly puffed with pride. Keenan is smiling, more user-friendly. The Kiel Partners have more cash money to count.

Yeah, Gretzky is responsible for this widespread healing. He's Love Potion No. 99. And in his home debut, his teammates did their share, with Brian Noonan scoring one goal and setting up Mike Hudson for the other.

Officially, Gretzky was held pointless by Florida. But we know better. He created a memorable, magical night for a sellout crowd. Add another 20,725 assists to the Gretzky record.