DETROIT — The Blues aren’t getting much volume on offense lately. They had only 22 shots on goal Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

And when you add in shots that miss the net and shots blocked by opponents, their overall attempts have been below 40 for the third time in four games.

That’s hardly ever a formula for success. However ...

The Blues are getting to the net front lately, something that’s been missing from their game much of the year. The defense has tightened up and they’ve been getting excellent goaltending.

Lo and behold, they have a four-game point streak (3-0-1) by virtue of a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings, which might not sound like much, but it’s their longest point streak since way back in mid-December when they went 4-0-1 over a five-game stretch.

So while some Blues fans want them to lose games — in order to improve their chances to land whiz kid Connor Bedard in the upcoming draft — the Blues just keep plugging along.

“He’s a good player, a special player, but any guy that puts on their (Blues) jersey isn’t worried about Connor Bedard,” Brayden Schenn said. “That’s the reality of being on the team right now.”

Schenn tied Thursday’s game at 2-2 with a net-front tip-in early in the second period. And then Sammy Blais banged in the game winner — again, at the front of the net — to give St. Louis the lead for good.

A breakaway goal by Jake Neighbours capped off a three-goal second period to make it a 4-2 lead, and then the Blues and rookie goalie Joel Hofer withstood a strong late push by Detroit.

“You get rewarded when you go to the net,” Schenn said. “I still think we can do more of it, myself included. When you go to the net, usually good things happen.”

Another thing coach Craig Berube has harped on lately is simply putting the puck on net, as he tries to drum up more shot volume for a team that has averaged only 20.8 shots on goal during the four-game point streak.

“I still don’t think we’re shooting enough pucks,” Berube said. “But we've got to keep working on it and get better it. We talked about shooting more pucks from (outside).”

Alexey Toropchenko took those words to heart when he scored the Blues’ first goal on a spin-and-shoot attempt from just inside the blueline that seemed to surprise Detroit goalie Magnus Hellberg.

“They were screened, and that’s what we did,” Berube said. “We got another screened goal (by Schenn) — tipped. And then we got another goal, screen and rebound (by Blais). So good stuff there.”

There wasn’t much good stuff early, with the Red Wings taking a 2-0 lead at Little Caesars Arena before you could say: “Pizza! Pizza!”

Playing in his third NHL game, former No. 6 overall pick Simon Edvinsson scored his first NHL goal just 38 seconds in to give Detroit a 1-0 lead. It was the second-fastest goal scored by a Blues opponent this season, surpassed only by Jeff Skinner’s goal 18 seconds in at Buffalo on the day before Thanksgiving.

Just 50 seconds later, it was a 2-0 Detroit lead when ex-Blue Jake Walman skated in freely through the left circle and sizzled a shot past Hofer, who stopped 27 of 30 overall. The Blues didn’t get their first shot on goal until 6:07 into the game and by that time Detroit had outshot them 7-0.

“They came quick,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “They started on time for sure. Obviously, I don’t think we did. But it was good for us to stick with it. We knew there was a lot of time left and we just couldn’t let it slip anymore.”

They didn’t. Toropchenko’s goal — his sixth of the season — came midway through the first period and helped change the course of the game.

“Just like the coaches say, shoot the puck from everywhere,” Toropchenko said. “And the puck found the way to get to the net. I was just trying to shoot at the net.”

Truth be told, Toropchenko was surprised to see it go in.

“Yeah, a little bit,” he said, smiling. “Because the puck was like a little bit rolling and I was just trying to figure it out with the puck.”

Toropchenko figured it out, but Hellberg couldn’t. And even with their limited shot volume, the Blues figured it out in the second period with the goals by Schenn (his 19th), Blais (his seventh) and Neighbours (No. 5). It marked the 19th time this season the Blues have scored at least three goals in a period.

“First period was slow start for us, for everyone,” Toropchenko said. “We found a way. In the locker room after first period, we talked between each other and we found the way that we need to play — to pick it up.

“Everyone was involved in the second period.”

The Blues played without defenseman Torey Krug, who stayed in St. Louis to be with his wife and newborn child. Center Robert Thomas was a late scratch due to illness. Both are expected to be back in the lineup Saturday in Anaheim.

Without Thomas, Schenn took a boatload of faceoffs Thursday — 28 all told, which tied the season high by any Blues player this season. (Ryan O’Reilly had 28 faceoffs Dec. 11 against Colorado, as did Thomas on Feb. 18 against Colorado.)

“He did an excellent job tonight,” Berube said of Schenn. “I thought he was a real good player for us. Lot of faceoffs. Played a heavy game. Nice tip goal at the net, being around the net.”

