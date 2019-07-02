Patrik Berglund, the longtime Blue who abruptly retired from the game after being traded to Buffalo last season, is returning to hockey, though not to the NHL.
Berglund, 31, signed a one-year contract with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League.
The Blues traded Berglund, who played 10 seasons with the Blues, to Buffalo as part of the Ryan O'Reilly trade. Berglund had a partial no-trade clause, but he failed to turn in his list of approved trade destinations in time, and general manager Doug Armstrong packaged him in a deal with Vladimir Sobotka, Tage Thompson and two draft picks to acquire O'Reilly, who was essential in the Blues' run to the Stanley Cup.
Berglund, meanwhile, was unhappy in Buffalo and later told his hometown newspaper in Sweden that he had lost his joy and passion for the game, though with time off, he would still like to play.
Berglund would reportedly like to get back to the NHL, and he apparently thinks a solid season in Sweden would be the best way to do that. Berglund had two goals and two assists in 23 games. He then failed to show for a practice and coach Phil Housley said Berglund was sick, but a day later he was suspended indefinitely and the Sabres then moved to terminate his contract.