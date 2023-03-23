DETROIT — Jake Walman seemed like almost an afterthought in last year’s trade that sent him, Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round 2023 draft pick from St. Louis to Detroit for Nick Leddy (and minor-leaguer Luke Witkowski).

He’s an afterthought no more. Walman, 27 and a native of Toronto, is getting top four minutes on the Red Wings’ defense, averaging 19:36 of ice time per game — fourth-most among the team’s blueliners. He’s getting consistent time on the second power-play unit as well.

For the season, he has seven goals, six assists and is plus-14. And less than a month ago, he signed a three-year, $10.2 million contract extension.

Who could have seen that coming?

Well, Walman for one. He has always believed in himself, even during parts of three seasons with the Blues where he was frustrated over his lack of playing time.

“I always knew I had it in me,” Walman said. “I just needed a chance. I went through a lot of adversity (in St. Louis), so finally getting a chance I can kind of prove it.

“I always said I wanted to play somewhere where I’m wanted. And I just feel like I’m wanted here. Kind of from the start, I felt that. It feels like a place that wants me to do well, people are behind you and supporting you. Even the city. I feel like the fans are great in St. Louis, but just equally as good here.”

Walman is a good skater with a good shot. But his game lacked consistency with the Blues. And even Walman concedes there was a pretty stacked lineup ahead of him in St. Louis, this year’s defensive woes notwithstanding.

“I was playing behind some really good players there in St. Louis,” he said. “And you have to look at things and say I learned a lot from them, especially learning how to win for sure.

“So I’m just happy I can bring that to this team. I think the culture with the guys coming over really changed. We’re more on an upswing now, and I think everybody is really excited.”

A third-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014, Walman appeared in just one game for St. Louis in 2019-20. He played 24 games in 2020-21, and then 32 last season before the trade to Detroit.

For his part, Blues coach Craig Berube said he’s not surprised at Walman’s success.

“Not really,” Berube said. “He’s got ability. He’s a great skater. He’s got a good shot. And it’s just about confidence I think more than anything. He went there, and he had a good opportunity to fit in and play.

“And he’s playing with a very good defenseman (Moritz Seider), and he’s just confident. He’s got the ability. Sometimes players mature later — he’s just one of those guys that’s matured a little later.”

Walman missed the first 15 games of this season as he completed his recovery and rehab from shoulder surgery. But he’s been a lineup fixture ever since for a Detroit team that spent much of this season in playoff contention before falling off lately.

“He has tools that translate,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “You guys I’m sure saw the same thing in St. Louis. ... There was probably some inconsistencies in his game. What I like about Jake is his dedication to the D-side of the game.

“He’s getting D-stops. He loves the matchup vs. top pairs. You see the odd rush from him, you see the (occasional) blueline offense creativity. But for me, it’s been his defense.

“He’s just managing his game better. ... He’s been great for us. Still a small body of work, but he has been really good for us.”

Sundqvist was traded to Minnesota at this year’s trade deadline, but there’s still a significant St. Louis presence on the Detroit roster. Ville Husso, currently out with a lower-body injury, is the No. 1 goalie. Veteran David Perron is second on the squad in scoring, with 43 points on 16 goals and 27 assists.

Yet another former Blue, Robby Fabbri, also is sidelined by injury. It may have helped initially to be surrounded by all those former St. Louis teammates, but Walman said he tried to integrate with the entire team right away.

As for the city, Walman sees Detroit as a bigger version of St. Louis, but similar in many ways.

“Hard-working. People sacrifice a lot,” he said. “You can tell that they know their hockey. Great energy in this arena. I think they’re dying for us to win, you can feel it. When we finally break through, I think it’s gonna be fun.”