Ex-Blue Jaskin blossoms into a star in KHL

Defenseman Matthew Kessel of the University of Massachusetts has one goal and one assist in six games for the Minutemen, who are 2-3-1. A sophomore, Kessel’s goal came on the power play in a 2-2 tie Nov. 21 against Connecticut. Kessel was a fifth-round draft pick.

Another defenseman, seventh-round pick Noah Beck, has one goal in three games for Clarkson University, which has a 2-1 record. Beck’s goal came in an 8-5 loss to RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) on Nov. 27.

First-round pick Jake Neighbors was scheduled to play again for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. But with the WHL postponing the start of its season to January at the earliest, he was loaned to the Brooks Bandits of the lower-level Alberta Junior Hockey League just to get some games in.

No go. The AJHL subsequently suspended its season until sometime after Dec. 19.

MORE ECHL TEAMS OPT OUT

Three more teams from the ECHL — the Cincinnati Cyclones, Idaho Steelheads and Kalamazoo Wings — have opted out of the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Monday. At the moment, that means only 15 of the 26 ECHL teams intend to play this season.