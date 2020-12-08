Ex-Blue Jaskin blossoms into a star in KHL

In an NHL career that spanned parts of seven seasons — six with the Blues — forward Dmitrij Jaskin scored a total of 27 goals and more than six in only one season.
Things have changed for Jaskin in the Kontinental Hockey League. Jaskin, a second-round pick by the Blues in 2011, scored 31 goals last season for Dynamo Moscow to finish second in the KHL and earn league MVP laurels. He’s off to an even better start this season, with 23 goals in 32 games for Dynamo.
Jaskin’s goal total leads the league by a healthy margin — three players share second place with 17 goals. In Dynamo Moscow’s most recent game, Jaskin scored twice in a 3-0 victory Saturday over Salavet Yulaev.
Things have gone so well for Jaskin this season that he even scored a goal on a deflected shot off his face in September.
“The majority of the players that have been leading scorers there have been in the NHL and gone back,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch last week. “It’s just a different game. Everything is different over there. The ice is bigger, there’s less physical play. It’s still hockey, but it’s a different brand of hockey.”
Jaskin, now 27, requested a trade following the 2017-18 season with the Blues, feeling his career was stagnating in St. Louis. Armstrong tried to accommodate Jaskin during the offseason, but said he found no takers.
Instead, Jaskin was placed on waivers at the end of the ’18-19 preseason and claimed by the Washington Capitals, who had a roster spot open after Tom Wilson was suspended for 20 games (later reduced to 14) for a blindside hit on Oskar Sundqvist in the preseason finale.
After playing 37 games for the Capitals that season, Jaskin then signed with Dynamo Moscow in August 2019 with the help and advice of friend and former Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin, who has an advisory role with Dynamo.
ELSEWHERE IN THE KHL
While not putting up Jaskin-type numbers, Blues prospect Alexei Toropchenko is logging a solid season for Kunlun Red Star. Toropchenko, 21, was loaned to the Red Star at the end of September and is tied for third on the club with six goals (in 20 games). Toropchenko, a fourth-round pick in 2017, scored his most recent goal in Saturday 5-4 overtime loss to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod.
Defenseman Chris Wideman, a St. Louisan who attended Chaminade College Prep, scored his sixth goal of the season — a power-play goal — for the Torpedo in that victory over Red Star. Wideman continues to lead all KHL defensemen in scoring with 24 points on six goals and 18 assists in 32 games.
DRAFT CLASS UPDATE
Mainly because of COVID-related reasons, only two of the seven members of the Blues’ 2020 draft class are known to have played hockey this season.
Defenseman Matthew Kessel of the University of Massachusetts has one goal and one assist in six games for the Minutemen, who are 2-3-1. A sophomore, Kessel’s goal came on the power play in a 2-2 tie Nov. 21 against Connecticut. Kessel was a fifth-round draft pick.
Another defenseman, seventh-round pick Noah Beck, has one goal in three games for Clarkson University, which has a 2-1 record. Beck’s goal came in an 8-5 loss to RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) on Nov. 27.
First-round pick Jake Neighbors was scheduled to play again for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. But with the WHL postponing the start of its season to January at the earliest, he was loaned to the Brooks Bandits of the lower-level Alberta Junior Hockey League just to get some games in.
No go. The AJHL subsequently suspended its season until sometime after Dec. 19.
MORE ECHL TEAMS OPT OUT
Three more teams from the ECHL — the Cincinnati Cyclones, Idaho Steelheads and Kalamazoo Wings — have opted out of the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Monday. At the moment, that means only 15 of the 26 ECHL teams intend to play this season.
The ECHL is the equivalent of “AA” baseball in professional hockey, a notch below the American Hockey League. The Cyclones are affiliated with the Buffalo Sabres; the Steelheads are affiliated with the Dallas Stars; and the Wings are affiliated with the Detroit Red Wings.
The Blues lost their ECHL affiliation with the Tulsa Oilers after last season, and had intended to send some players to the Worcester (Mass.) Railers. But the Railers are among the 11 ECHL teams that have opted out of this season.
