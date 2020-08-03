Ex-Blue Reaves kneels before anthems prior to Vegas-Dallas game

EDMONTON, Alberta _ Former Blue Ryan Reaves took a knee during the national anthems of both the United States and Canada to protest racial injustice prior to Monday’s round-robin game between Vegas and Dallas.
“It was just a decision that was made today,” Reaves said after his Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Stars 5-3 at Rogers Place.
“I definitely want to start by saying in no way am I trying to disrespect the flag or people who fought for this country. I have the utmost respect for everybody that’s gone over and fought and died for the freedom of this country.
“Bill Foley, our owner, is one of the best guys I’ve ever met. He’s a military guy. So that’s not the message I’m trying to send.”
Foley, part of the Golden Knights’ ownership group, is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“But at the same time those people go across seas and they go to war,” Reaves continued. “Families are torn apart in these wars for the freedom of this country, only to come back and find out this country isn’t free for everybody.
“I think that’s where I’m coming from. Not everybody is truly free in this country and it’s starting to come to light a lot more right now. Especially with social media, it’s kind of blown up over the last year or so.”
Reaves, a fan favorite in St. Louis after playing his first seven seasons for the Blues, was joined by teammate Robin Lehner as well as Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson of Dallas in kneeling at a blueline at Rogers Place.
“I actually came to ‘Reavo’ and said I wanted to take a knee,” said Lehner, who was in goal Monday for Vegas. “We actually didn’t plan this together.
“At the end of the day, it just starts there. It’s a symbolic thing that I think we need to make some change by aspiring to do more than just kneeling and actually try and find ways to do something.”
Earlier during the postgame media Zoom conference, Lehner said it was time for action _ and not just words _ in the battle for racial equality.
“Everyone should have the same chance in society,” Lehner said. “Everyone should be treated the same. I seen a lot growing up. . . .How things are, it disgusts me.
“I love America. But you know, there’s a bunch of things that need to be corrected. I think they have the power to do so, it’s just about willingness to do something about it. I think it’s time for whites to step in the battle with our brothers and sisters, and make some change. And stop just talking about it and actually do something.”
On Saturday, Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild became the first NHL player to kneel during an anthem, when he did so during the U.S. anthem prior to the Edmonton-Chicago contest. Prior to that, he gave an impassioned speech about social and racial justice.
Reaves indicated that Dumba’s kneeling may have influenced his decision to do so Monday, but wasn’t a deciding factor.
“But I think ‘Dums’ leading the way there, you don’t want to leave him out to dry,” Reaves said. “I think that’s the whole point of this; that we want to be united for the cause.
“And when you see one of your brothers do that, I think you want to support him, support the cause he’s fighting for if your mission’s aligned. I’ve had a conversation with ‘Dums’ before and his views are pretty close to mine.”
