Ex-Blue Reaves kneels before anthems prior to Vegas-Dallas game

Reaves, a fan favorite in St. Louis after playing his first seven seasons for the Blues, was joined by teammate Robin Lehner as well as Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson of Dallas in kneeling at a blueline at Rogers Place.

“I actually came to ‘Reavo’ and said I wanted to take a knee,” said Lehner, who was in goal Monday for Vegas. “We actually didn’t plan this together.

“At the end of the day, it just starts there. It’s a symbolic thing that I think we need to make some change by aspiring to do more than just kneeling and actually try and find ways to do something.”

Earlier during the postgame media Zoom conference, Lehner said it was time for action _ and not just words _ in the battle for racial equality.

“Everyone should have the same chance in society,” Lehner said. “Everyone should be treated the same. I seen a lot growing up. . . .How things are, it disgusts me.

“I love America. But you know, there’s a bunch of things that need to be corrected. I think they have the power to do so, it’s just about willingness to do something about it. I think it’s time for whites to step in the battle with our brothers and sisters, and make some change. And stop just talking about it and actually do something.”