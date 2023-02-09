The selling season has officially begun for the St. Louis Blues.

Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola are being traded to the New York Rangers the Blues announced Thursday afternoon.

In return the Blues get forward Sammy Blais — a member of their Stanley Cup team — defenseman Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

It is believed that the Blues retained part of Tarasenko's salary, but that has yet to be confirmed.

(Check back later for more on this developing story.)