Most, but not all of the veterans are staying back in St. Louis for the Blues’ final game of the preseason, Sunday in Columbus. It’s a 4 p.m. (Central) puck drop against the Blues Jackets.
After making his Blues’debut in Friday’s 4-3 home victory over the Washington Capitals, defenseman Justin Faulk wants another game to get ready for the regular season. So he’s back in the lineup Sunday. Faulk had played only one preseason game with the Carolina Hurricanes before Tuesday’s trade.
All told, 11 Blues who participated in the playoffs last season are traveling to Columbus. Here’s the game-day group, after which the Blues must trim their roster to the regular-season limit of 23 players:
Forwards
Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Robby Fabbri, Tanner Kaspick, Klim Kostin, Mackenzie MacEachern, Austion Poganski, Ryan Olsen, Zach Sanford, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas, Alexey Torpochenko.
Defensemen
Andreas Borgman, Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko, Mitch Reinke.
Goalies
Jake Allen, Jordan Binnington
(Toropchenko was called up from San Antonio for this game; defenseman Jake Walman, who appeared in three preseason games and was minus-1, was assigned to San Antonio.)