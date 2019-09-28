Subscribe for 99¢
Columbus Blue Jackets vs the St. Louis Blues, pre-season

St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) goes behind the net for a puck during a preseason game between Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Most, but not all of the veterans are staying back in St. Louis for the Blues’ final game of the preseason, Sunday in Columbus. It’s a 4 p.m. (Central) puck drop against the Blues Jackets.

After making his Blues’debut in Friday’s 4-3 home victory over the Washington Capitals, defenseman Justin Faulk wants another game to get ready for the regular season. So he’s back in the lineup Sunday. Faulk had played only one preseason game with the Carolina Hurricanes before Tuesday’s trade.

All told, 11 Blues who participated in the playoffs last season are traveling to Columbus. Here’s the game-day group, after which the Blues must trim their roster to the regular-season limit of 23 players:

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Robby Fabbri, Tanner Kaspick, Klim Kostin, Mackenzie MacEachern, Austion Poganski, Ryan Olsen, Zach Sanford, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas, Alexey Torpochenko.

Defensemen

Andreas Borgman, Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko, Mitch Reinke.

Goalies

Jake Allen, Jordan Binnington

(Toropchenko was called up from San Antonio for this game; defenseman Jake Walman, who appeared in three preseason games and was minus-1, was assigned to San Antonio.)