Faulk’s goal, Binnington’s saves make it a narrow escape for Blues in Seattle

SEATTLE – Coach Craig Berube always encourages his defensemen to jump up into the play. Justin Faulk was more than happy to oblige – twice – Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena.

His second goal of the night came 2 minutes 10 seconds into overtime, allowing the Blues to escape the Pacific Northwest with a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Starting just his fourth season with the Blues, Faulk tied a franchise record for most OT goals by a defenseman with his third in extra time. Ow He shares the record with Alex Pietrangelo and Erik Johnson.

Overall, it’s his 10th game-winner since coming to St. Louis from Carolina in 2019 – tying him for sixth among Blues’ D-men with Kevin Shattenkirk.

“Good job for Thommer (Robert Thomas) to stay on it,” Faulk said, describing Wednesday’s game-winner. “He got pressured pretty good there on the half-wall (by former Blue Jaden Schwartz). And even down low (by Justin Schultz and Matty Beniers).

“Kinda kept it a little greasy and then it popped out to Vladi (Tarasenko) in front, and nice heads up play by Vladi - he saw me coming in.”

Tarasenko was in tight to Seattle goalie Martin Jones, maybe too tight to get off a good shot. Faulk was banging his stick on the ice – the universal signal for: I’m open, get me the puck.

Which is exactly what Tarasenko did with Faulk then beating Jones stick side.

Faulk wasn’t among the Blues’ nine players with 20 or more goals last season. But he was in the neighborhood. His 16 goals matched the second-highest total of his 12-year NHL career and was fifth-highest among league defensemen during the 2021-22 campaign.

With the first two goals by a St. Louis blueliner this season, he’s headed down that path again this season.

“We’ll take the two points, but definitely it was pretty ugly,” Faulk said. “Second and third period, we got outskated and got outworked.”

After taking a 3-1 lead in the first period, the Blues were outscored 2-0 in the second period and outshot 12-6 in the third. Only some stellar work by goalie Jordan Binnington, who stopped 32 of 35 shots, kept the Blues in the game.

"Yeah, without him, it's over. Right?” Faulk said. “We weren't playing good at all as a group, and he stood tall. A lot of chances, a lot of Grade A's that we gave up. He did his thing, and that's what we expect of him. But he's obviously doing well."

While Seattle (1-2-2) was playing its fifth game in eight days, the Blues (2-0-0) were playing their second game all season. Fourteen of the NHL’s 32 teams had played at least four games entering Wednesday’s league schedule; the Blues, meanwhile, were the only team in the league which had played just one.

“It felt like they had their legs a little bit more, their feel a little bit more,” said Brayden Schenn, who had a goal and an assist. “Just two games and haven’t played a whole lot together as a team. A lot of practices, but like I said before (practices) don’t simulate the game.

“We gotta find our legs and find our rhythm and kind of our system a little bit here, and hopefully limit their scoring chances so we don’t have to rely on Binner so much.”

With Pavel Buchnevich a pregame scratch due to a lower-body injury, Schenn found himself playing left wing on the Thomas line, with Tarasenko on right wing.

Schenn has played tons with Tarasenko over the years; Thomas, not so much.

“Coming into the rink tonight I didn’t even know I was playing with them,” Schenn said. “I haven’t actually played a whole lot with Thommer at all. Both guys, you kinda know they play on the rush. They’re able to make plays. They’re quick-strike offense.

“Thommer sees the ice so well; Vladi’s able to shoot the puck. I just try to come in and be a complement to them.”

With the score tied 1-all in the opening period – with Jordan Kyrou accounting for the Blues’ first goal - Tarasenko and Schenn were left alone in front of the Seattle net. Thomas passed from behind the net to Tarasenko; Jones stopped that shot but Schenn was there – standing a couple feet to the left of Tarasenko – to bang home the rebound.

“I almost missed it, so it’s nice to get on the board,” Schenn said.

The Blues made it a 3-1 game 17 seconds later when Faulk, whose speed is underrated, blew past three Kraken and sent a backhand past Jones on a feed from Schenn.

Coach Craig Berube called the goal “a great transition play that we work on a lot.”

Again, Berube likes his defensemen jumping into the play on offense, but they got caught up ice at times Wednesday being overaggressive. And it cost them on a Ryan Donato goal that got Seattle back in the game.

With both Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy in deep, Donato was sprung lose on a breakaway. Binnington got his leg over to make a dazzling save on the initial shot, and also stopped a rebound attempt as Donato tried to poke the puck through. It was on a second jam shot that Donato got the puck through and it was a 3-2 game midway through the second.

Should the play have been whistled dead before Donato’s second rebound attempt? Berube wondered the same thing.

“It could’ve been,” Berube said. “(Binnington) had it under his pads and the ref (Peter MacDougall) was right there. I’m not sure what’s going on in the referee’s mind. Maybe he saw a better view of it that he didn’t think it was froze good enough – I don’t know.”

In any event, the goal counted and the Kraken were back in business. They were really in business when a seemingly harmless shot by defenseman Adam Larsson deflected off the stick of Torey Krug and past Binnington. That tied the game at 3-3 with 1:29 left in the second.

“The tying goal, it’s something that doesn’t happen very often,” Berube said.

Krug, who obviously didn’t want his stick there, reacted by breaking it on a goalpost in disgust.

“It happens,” Berube said. “It’s a reaction thing that’s unlucky. But we gotta be better. We’re up, we got the lead and sometimes you gotta just simplify things in the second period and play a more simple game. And we didn’t do that tonight.”