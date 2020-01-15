Faulk's power play goal gives Blues 1-0 lead after one against Philly

Like just about everything else, the Blues' power play has been perking lately. Justin Faulk's fourth goal of the season Wednesday gave the Blues at least one power play goal in 11 of their last 14 games.

It also gave the Blues a 1-0 lead after one period at Enterprise Center against the Philadelphia Flyers. Alexander Steen zipped a cross-ice net-front pass to Faulk, who had a backdoor tap-in to beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott, the former Blue.

One of the reasons the Blues traded for Faulk was his power play ability. Forty of the 85 goals he scored as a Carolina Hurricane came on the power play. Faulk's goal Wednesday was his first power play goal as a member of the Blues.