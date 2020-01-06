Final score aside, it was a weekend to remember for Blues' Walman

There was a college hockey tournament in Vegas over the weekend, and the Friars just happened to be one of teams. Walman watched their game on Friday and spoke with his former coach, Nate Leaman, who still coaches the Friars.

Providence won the tournament, defeating Cornell in a shootout, in a game played Saturday at T-Mobile Arena just after the Blues-Golden Knights contest.

As for Walman, once the initial jolt passed of learning he was playing Saturday, he wasn’t nervous in the game.

“I’ve been here for a week and a bit now, so I’m starting to fit in,” Walman said. “Being on the ice is my thing. And it was fun. It’s a great group of guys to play with.”

Walman was called up from San Antonio on Dec. 27, but had been a healthy scratch for four games before Saturday. He played a little over 11 minutes against the Golden Knights, and played pretty well.

“It was good,” he said. “I was just fitting in, trying to stick with the flow of the game and be a part and help the team as best I can.”

Walman may have to wait a bit for his second NHL game: He was sent back to San Antonio on Monday by the Blues, with defefnseman Niko Mikkola called up.

