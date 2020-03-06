First NHL goal by Alton's Mermis helps Devils take 3-1 lead over Blues after two periods

Playing in just his 18th NHL game, and just his eighth for the New Jersey Devils, Alton, Ill.'s Dakota Mermis snapped a 1-1 tie with his first NHL goal Friday at Prudential Center.

Mermis, a defenseman, beat Jordan Binnington with a shot over the goaltender's glove at the 6:50 mark of the second period. Binnington was screened by his own D-man _ Colton Parayko on the play. Parayko was trying to move Kevin Rooney out of the net front.

It became 3-1 Devils when defenseman Connor Carrick scored his first goal of the season. Again, the score came with Binnington screened in front.

For a while it looked like it was 4-1 when Rooney beat Binnington in tight. But the Blues challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was disallowed because Rooney's skate knocked Binnington's stick and pad away from where the puck was headed.

In the first period, the Blues didn’t a shot on goal in the first 8 ½ minutes of play and found themselves down 1-0 midway through the period. But a Vince Dunn power play goal got the Blues even at 1-1 after one against the Devils.