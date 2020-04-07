For Blues' Robert Thomas, shelter-in-place means video games, indoor stickhandling, Dad's cooking

How is Robert Thomas spending his time during the NHL’s coronavirus “pause”?
Video games, family time, cooking tips, and in-house stickhandling.
The Blues’ second-year center provided the update via an NHL.com Twitter Q-and-A session with fans on Monday afternoon.
“I’ve been playing a lot of video games with friends and teammates,” Thomas said. “Around the house I’ve just been hanging out with family. I don’t get to see them that much during the season, so I’ve been spending a lot of time with them and my brother.
“My dad’s been cooking a lot, so he’s been kind of showing me the ropes in the kitchen.”
Q: What drills do you use to have such great puck-handling? #AskRobert— NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2020
- @ncapbBlues
A: Practicing with a Finnish floor hockey stick! pic.twitter.com/UmkTzguqRU
Thomas has frequently sung the praises of his father Scott as a cook, as have the Tkachuk brothers — Matthew of the Calgary Flames and Brady of the Ottawa Senators. Now back home in the Toronto area, Thomas spends his Blues seasons living in the basement of the Tkachuk family abode in suburban St. Louis.
But Thomas returns the favor when the Tkachuks spend part of their offseasons (during normal times) training in Toronto. During that time they stay at the Thomas home with Scott doing most of the cooking.
During the Twitter Q&A, each of Thomas’ answers came in brief videos; during one answer he showed his X-box video game setup — headset, monitor, the works.
He also showed the floorball hockey stick he has been using to work on his stickhandling. Indoors.
“I got it when I was younger,” Thomas said. “It’s like a European floorball stick. My grandpa bought it for me when I was at a tournament in Finland. I drive my mom nuts stickhandling on the hardwood and stuff like that. She’s not a big fan of it, but it’s something I use around the house to kind of goof around.”
Here are some of the other answers from Thomas during the Q&A:
What was your favorite memory after winning the Stanley Cup?
“It had to be the parade. I mean it was so cool seeing. I think there was close to a million people in downtown St. Louis. Everyone was in the streets having a great time. My favorite part of the whole thing was they kinda let us get out of our cars and interact with the fans. That was something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
Do you ever wear your Stanley Cup ring around the house?
“The first week I had it, I wore it to sleep that night. I was wearing it all around the house. Other than that, I’ve had it locked away. I don’t have it right now. It’s in a safe in St. Louis. I’m looking forward to seeing it again. I’m missing it now that I’m back in Canada.”
Which teammate makes the biggest mess in the locker room?
“A hundred percent it would be Petro (captain Alex Pietrangelo). In our home room he’s got two stalls, just so he can throw his stuff everywhere.”
What’s the hardest part about being the team’s youngest player?
“I can’t get into the bars at all with all the guys. Obviously I’m not 21 and gotta follow that rule.”
What’s your favorite way to eat a potato?
“I love Tater Tots. You can have ‘em with burgers or in the morning for breakfast. So Tater Tots are the way to go.”
What’s your favorite candy?
“I’ve got two of ‘em actually. Those like Fuzzy Peach peach rings, those things are dynamite. And the Baby Shark gummies.”
Do you use a fork or spoon when eating macaroni and cheese?
“I’m definitely a fork guy. I don’t like when it’s all cheesy in the bottom of the spoon.”
