For Blues' Robert Thomas, shelter-in-place means video games, indoor stickhandling, Dad's cooking

He also showed the floorball hockey stick he has been using to work on his stickhandling. Indoors.

“I got it when I was younger,” Thomas said. “It’s like a European floorball stick. My grandpa bought it for me when I was at a tournament in Finland. I drive my mom nuts stickhandling on the hardwood and stuff like that. She’s not a big fan of it, but it’s something I use around the house to kind of goof around.”

Here are some of the other answers from Thomas during the Q&A:

What was your favorite memory after winning the Stanley Cup?

“It had to be the parade. I mean it was so cool seeing. I think there was close to a million people in downtown St. Louis. Everyone was in the streets having a great time. My favorite part of the whole thing was they kinda let us get out of our cars and interact with the fans. That was something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”

Do you ever wear your Stanley Cup ring around the house?