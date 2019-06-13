BOSTON – Jay Bouwmeester was the third pick in the 2002 draft, back when NHL salaries were huge and lockouts didn't yet exist. He was 18 years old who knew what lay ahead of him in his hockey career.
What he found was a lot of hardship. He played nine seasons, seasons in which he seldom missed a game, and seasons in which he never made the playoffs. The first six seasons were with Florida, the next three with Calgary, and they all ended the same way: without a playoff berth.
And there was Jay Bouwmeester on Wednesday night, standing on the ice at TD Garden, a Stanley Cup champion. It only took him 16 seasons.
“Thank God it's over,” he said. “It's hard. You're so excited. You work so long for this. This team's been through so much, you're just happy for all the guys on the team and your family. It will sink in in a couple of days.”
What will some day sink in is that Bouwmeester, at age 35, had finally reached the pinnacle of his profession as a Stanley Cup champion.
“It's crazy.,” he said. “You go through times where you have ups and downs in your career, you always see lots of guys in here, guys that end up winning and you know it's so hard. To finally do it, I don't know. I'm kind of dumbfounded.”
After NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presented the Cup to Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, the first person he gave the Cup to was Bouwmeester, for many of Pietrangelo's years with the Blues his defensive partner.
“No brainer,” Pietrangelo said. “I wouldn't be here without him. I played a lot of hockey, I've learned a lot from him. I'm still learning from him. To go through what he went through at the end of last year and the start of this year, I think he led everybody in ice time. He's a freak of nature at that age. He's unbelievable.”
It was not an easy season for Bouwmeester. He had hip surgery last year, and though he said he felt fine at the start of the season, he didn't and his play suffered. He was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career. Gradually, as his health came back, his game returned to where it had been and he became a dominant player on defense again, teaming with Colton Parayko to become the team's shutdown defensive pairing.
"Last year was a tough year for me and then this year at the start, it wasn't quite right yet and I went through some tough times and the team went through some tough times," he said. "I knew if I could get healthy I'd be back playing the way I can. Like a lot of guys, we persevered. It's a pretty good story."
Bouwmeester was by no means a bit player in this night of nights for the Blues. He led both teams in ice time at 28:34 and it was his shot in the first period that was redirected by Ryan O'Reilly that put the Blues up 1-0, a lead they never relinquished.
"That was huge," Bouwmeester said. "Both teams are so tight defensively that you knew if you got that goal it would just take a weight off you. We still didn't play the way we wanted to, making it it harder for them, one goal at a time, that's kind of what you settle to do."
"The first goal was massive," Alexander Steen said. "When we saw that go in, it brought a jolt of energy for our group."
After Bouwmeester got the Cup from Pietrangelo, he passed it on to Steen -- "I had to, he's my next-door neighbor," joked Bouwmeester -- who is five months younger than Bouwmeester and has also been waiting a long time for this.
"It's better than I thought it was and I had high expectations," Steen said. "It was surreal. It hasn't really sunk in. I'm so proud of our group. The things we've gone through and we found the way we wanted to be, our identity, how we wanted to be on a day to day basis. I know we've talked a lot about it during the playoffs, about staying in the moment, taking it day by day, it's really truly what we did and the guys bought into all that.
"This is incredible. What a group. Since I got to St. Louis, we've always had amazing teams and the guys that were here before us and the guys that helped build this and now we're here in this moment. I can't say enough about this group. They're incredible guys."
Steen has been with the Blues longer than anyone, arriving in a trade with Toronto in November, 2008.
"He is the ultimate pro," Steen said of Bouwmeester. "He has led by example since Day One when he got here. He doesn't say much but he says it with his body language and the way that he plays. The guys couldn't be happier for Jay Bouwmeester. He truly deserves this. The start of the year, the surgery he's gone through, and what he's overcome. He's definitely led by example, that's for sure."
"He's been through a lot too," Bouwmeester said of Steen. "He played 14 years. People talk, we didn't have anybody who won a Cup, it doesn't matter. You play the games and now we all have one."