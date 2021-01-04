For openers, some surprises in Blues' lines

OK, it was only Day 1 of training camp, so coach Craig Berube is allowed to change his mind as time goes on. Even so, the lines he deployed Monday at Centene Community Ice Center weren’t exactly as expected:

Perron-O’Reilly-Schenn

Schwartz-Thomas-Hoffman

Sanford-Bozak-Kyrou

Clifford-Sundqvist-Barbashev

Blais-de la Rose-MacEachern

There were a couple of other lines used in the team’s two practice sessions, but for players expected to either be on the taxi squad or end up in the American Hockey League at some point.

What did Mike Hoffman think of his new linemates?

“They’re obviously both very good players,” Hoffman said. “(Robert) Thomas is a little younger; he’s very good with the puck and a good passer. Schwartzy (Jaden Schwartz), he can do it all. He’s a good two-way forward. Can put the puck in the net and good defensively as well.

“So I think we could definitely contribute to each other and help each other out a lot.”

On the blueline

The opening day defensive pairings were as followed:

Scandella-Faulk

Krug-Parayko

Dunn-Bortuzzo

Perunovich-Gunnarsson