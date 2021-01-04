For openers, some surprises in Blues' lines

OK, it was only Day 1 of training camp, so coach Craig Berube is allowed to change his mind as time goes on. Even so, the lines he deployed Monday at Centene Community Ice Center weren’t exactly as expected:
- Perron-O’Reilly-Schenn
- Schwartz-Thomas-Hoffman
- Sanford-Bozak-Kyrou
- Clifford-Sundqvist-Barbashev
- Blais-de la Rose-MacEachern
There were a couple of other lines used in the team’s two practice sessions, but for players expected to either be on the taxi squad or end up in the American Hockey League at some point.
What did Mike Hoffman think of his new linemates?
“They’re obviously both very good players,” Hoffman said. “(Robert) Thomas is a little younger; he’s very good with the puck and a good passer. Schwartzy (Jaden Schwartz), he can do it all. He’s a good two-way forward. Can put the puck in the net and good defensively as well.
“So I think we could definitely contribute to each other and help each other out a lot.”
On the blueline
The opening day defensive pairings were as followed:
- Scandella-Faulk
- Krug-Parayko
- Dunn-Bortuzzo
- Perunovich-Gunnarsson
That gave the Blues a righty-lefty pairing on the top three lines. Carl Gunnarsson and Scott Perunovich are both lefties, but Perunovich played on the right side almost exclusively in college at Minnesota-Duluth.
O’Reilly on Tarasenko
A week ago, Vladimir Tarasenko made headlines when he expressed his disappointment over not being named captain to a popular Russian website.
After his first practice as Blues captain, Ryan O’Reilly was asked about Tarasenko’s remarks.
“I think it’s something he obviously wanted,” O’Reilly said. “And it can be frustrating. I understand that. Whether he got caught at a bad time (for the interview) or something, who knows? But it is what it is.
“I know Vladi, he wants to win. And whether it’s something he said — I think for us our focus is on getting back and playing hockey. And for him, it’s probably getting healthy. So it’s something we haven’t really talked about, because we have other things to worry about.”
No Van Ryn
All 40 players on the training camp roster were present and accounted for Monday. But the coaching staff was minus assistant coach Mike Van Ryn.
“He’s not gonna be on the ice for a few days — I’ll leave it at that,” general manager Doug Armstrong said of Van Ryn.