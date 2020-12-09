Forbes: Blues franchise value dips by $20 million

The pandemic-shortened 2019-20 NHL season took its toll financially on the Blues, according to Forbes’ annual list of NHL franchise values.

The Blues’ franchise value for 2020 slipped to $510 million according to Forbes, a $20 million decrease — or 4 percent — over its value in 2019 coming off the Stanley Cup.

League-wide, the average value of the 31 NHL teams fell by 2 percent according to Forbes, after a season in which the last 3 ½ weeks of the regular season were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, there was no income from ticket sales and associated revenue (parking, concessions, etc.) in the playoffs because there were no fans in the stands and no true home games. The postseason was held in the “bubble” cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

After experiencing a 14 percent gain in franchise value in 2019 coming off the Cup title, the Blues slipped from the 17th spot in 2019 to 18th this year in franchise value.

For the sixth consecutive year, the New York Rangers held the top spot at $1.65 billion — a figure that was unchanged from 2019. The Rangers were one of seven teams whose values did not change from 2019.

The 24 other teams all experienced decreases in franchise value — headed by Arizona, Columbus, Florida, Nashville and San Jose at minus 5 percent each.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.