Former Blue Chris Thorburn officially calls it a career

Chris Thorburn, the former Blue who last played in 2018-19, officially announced his NHL retirement Monday.

Thorburn, 37, played in 801 regular-season games over a 14-year NHL career. Only 51 of them came as a member of the Blues — 50 during the 2017-18 season, when he had one goal and six assists. And one during the Stanley Cup championship year of 2018-19.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me, believed in me, and influenced me throughout my hockey career,” Thorburn said in a statement. “The Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues all took a chance on me and for that I am forever grateful.

“To finish my hockey career with the St. Louis Blues and finally get an opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup over my head, I could not have scripted a better way to go out.”

Thorburn specifically thanked Blues chairman Tom Stillman, general manager Doug Armstrong, coach Craig Berube and his Blues teammates “for taking me on a journey of a lifetime.”