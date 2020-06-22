Former Blue Chris Thorburn officially calls it a career

Chris Thorburn, the former Blue who last played in 2018-19, officially announced his NHL retirement Monday.
Thorburn, 37, played in 801 regular-season games over a 14-year NHL career. Only 51 of them came as a member of the Blues — 50 during the 2017-18 season, when he had one goal and six assists. And one during the Stanley Cup championship year of 2018-19.
“Thank you to everyone who supported me, believed in me, and influenced me throughout my hockey career,” Thorburn said in a statement. “The Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues all took a chance on me and for that I am forever grateful.
“To finish my hockey career with the St. Louis Blues and finally get an opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup over my head, I could not have scripted a better way to go out.”
Thorburn specifically thanked Blues chairman Tom Stillman, general manager Doug Armstrong, coach Craig Berube and his Blues teammates “for taking me on a journey of a lifetime.”
Thorburn, a rugged forward, joined the Blues via free agency in 2017. During the team’s Stanley Cup season, he made his only appearance in the fourth game of the regular season — against the Chicago Blackhawks. He spent most of the year with the San Antonio Rampage before being recalled just before the end of the season.
Although he did not play in any playoff games during the Cup run, he was the fourth Blues player to hoist the Cup after the Game 7 victory over Boston — a testament to the respect he earned from his teammates.
