Four straight regulation losses is the most ever for Blues under Berube

For a team that’s not used to losing, and hasn’t been for years, this is starting to become habit forming.

The Blues collapsed midway through the third period Saturday at Enterprise Center, with a 3-1 lead turned into a 7-4 setback to the Montreal Canadiens.

Say what you will of Vladimir Tarasenko, but he wears his emotions on his sleeves. And he was not a happy camper after a meltdown of near-epic proportions by his team.

“It's unacceptable to play like this,” Tarasenko said. “We have some time before next game to figure (it) out, and we have to play better at home. . . .We can’t play like this.”

Tarasenko’s third-period goal stemmed the tide of five straight Montreal goals. It gave the Blues a temporary spark, cutting the Montreal lead to 6-4.

But their goal total stayed at four, with Nathan Walker, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas all having great looks but missing the net with shots. And then Noel Acciari, who scored his first goal as Blue – and registered the first point of the season for a Blues’ fourth-liner – missed later on a backhand on another near-goal.

“We missed four empty nets tonight,” coach Craig Berube said. “So we’re just not sharp.

“We scored four goals, we should win the game. Those empty nets, we could’ve had seven.”

Kyrou snapped out of his early-season funk with two goals. Jordan Binnington, who entered the game ranked sixth among all NHL goalies in goals-against average (1.74) and seventh in save percentage (.936), yielded six goals – almost matching his total (seven) in his first four games combined.

The seventh goal for Montreal (5-4-0) was an empty-netter for Christian Dvorak, giving the former Arizona Coyote his first NHL hat trick.

So after a 3-0-0 start, the Blues have lost four straight.

“It has been a few rough games for us,” Tarasenko said. “Obviously losing sucks, but I've seen worse. Like I said, we're confident in ourselves. The main thing is we should play better at home, and away games. We're about to fix it, that's it.”

Tarasenko may have seen worse in his previous 10 seasons with St. Louis. But not with Berube as coach. This marked the first time since Berube took over for Mike Yeo after a 2-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 19 of the Stanley Cup year that the Blues have lost four straight games in regulation.

Oh, they’ve had a few winless streaks of more than four games under Berube. There were winless streaks of seven games (0-6-1) and five games (0-2-3) in March of 2021; and a five game winless streak (0-3-2) in February of 2020.

But at least the Blues picked up a point or two from overtime losses during those skids. But again, they’ve never gone four straight games with regulation losses – until now.

“Obviously, we're struggling right now,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “A little adversity for our group, but what we got to do is we've got to fight through it. We got to stick with it, stick together as a group.

“That's a good thing about our group is we’re going to stick together. We're gonna work our way through it.”

There were a couple of occasions Saturday where it looked like they were going to do just that.

Kyrou’s first goal of the night, on a tip-in of a Brayden Schenn shot, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at the 7:47 mark of the first period. The Blues were outshooting Montreal 10-4 at one point in the period and totally controlling the action.

But with the period winding down, veteran defenseman Nick Leddy sent the puck to the middle of the ice from down low, attempting to clear it out of the zone.

As frequently happens on passes to the middle, it was intercepted. Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris sent a slapper from just inside the blue line that was deflected in the slot by Nick Suzuki past Binnington for a Montreal goal making it a 1-1 game.

“He could’ve went up the wall with it and been out of the zone,” Berube said of Leddy. “We’re not simple right now. We complicate things. It was a good first period though, I thought. And from then, in the second, we got complete control in my opinion and we let it slip away.”

Acciari’s goal on a rebound of a Tyler Pitlick shot was followed by Kyrou’s second goal of the night – a wrister on the power play – and it was 3-1 Blues midway through the second. The Canadiens were teetering.

But the Blues couldn’t deliver a knockout punch. Instead it was Montreal with three goals over a stretch of 4:50 – including two power play goals – that gave the Canadiens a 4-3 lead after two. When Dvorak scored twice in the first 81 seconds of the third period – on Montreal’s first two shots of the period – it became a 6-3 Canadiens lead and the Blues were stunned and staggered.

“We still had lots of time left in the game that we could kind of build, and I thought we had a really good second half of that third period where we started to grind, started to get pucks in low, threw pucks toward the net,” Parayko said.

“We had a couple of open nets. If we score those, I mean, it’s a tie game, it's a different game completely. Just seems like sometimes the puck seems to be on the opposite side, and that's just the way she goes.”

And it keeps going that way in the third period. Long a stalwart of strong play in the third period, the Blues simply can’t finish out games lately. During the four-game losing streak, they entered the third period trailing by a single goal three times – and tied the other time. But they have been outscored by a combined 11-1 in the third period of the four losses.

Why does that keep happening?

“That's a tough question,” Tarasenko said. “I think it all comes back to my first response: We should play better. This is a fact.

“By play better, there's a lot of aspects. It's not only winning the third period or score more goals. Overall game, we should play with confidence and outplay the teams all three periods.”

But that’s not happening. At least not in the last four games.