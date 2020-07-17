FOX Sports Midwest will air Blues round-robin and exhibition games

The Blues’ July 29 exhibition game against the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as their three round-robin games once the NHL postseason begins, will be televised by FOX Sports Midwest outlets.

In round-robin play, the Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche on Aug. 2, the Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 6 and the Dallas Stars on Aug. 9. The Colorado game starts at 5:30 p.m., with the starting time for the Vegas and Dallas contests to be determined. Those three games will air on FOX Sports Midwest.

Because of an overlap with a Cardinals baseball telecast, the Chicago exhibition game will be kicked over to FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

All four contests will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, hub city for the 12 Western Conference teams. The games also can be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com.

John Kelly and Darren Pang will call the action from St. Louis, using a video feed provided by the NHL. Scott Warmann and Bernie Federko will host Blues Live pregame and postgame.

