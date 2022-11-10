Game Day: A few new faces will try to help Blues end eight-game skid

On Tuesday night, Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo played in NHL game No. 500 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Now, due to an upper-body injury, Bortuzzo is on injured reserve and will have to wait on Game No. 501.

“He got hurt, upper-body injury,’’ Blues coach Craig Berube said during his press conference after Thursday morning’s skate at Enterprise Center. The Blues play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

The team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from the American Hockey League’s Springfield Thunderbirds. Tucker 22, was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft; in 11 games this season with Springfield, he has one goal and six assists to go along with a plus-7 rating.

Tucker played Wednesday night for Springfield and was not available to play in Thursday’s game.

“He’s a heavy guy, a younger version of Bortuzzo,’’ Berube said of Tucker. “He’s going to mix it up, play hard minutes and try to stay pretty simple with the puck. He plays a good team game and he’s a young guy who can handle himself.”

Calle Rosen took Bortuzzo’s spot in the lineup on Thursday.

“I feel good,” Rosen said. “Obviously, we’re going through a tough run, but I’m just trying to keep on working and to be ready to play when called on. We can’t dwell on what’s happened; we have a job to do. We have to play better hockey and find a way to get back to winning games.”

Following are the Blues’ lines and defensive pairings from Thursday’s morning workout at Centene:

Forwards:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Josh Leivo

Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Nikita Alexandrov-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen:

Nick Leddy-Colten Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikola-Calle Rosen

In goal, Jordan Binnington is expected to get the start, with Thomas Greiss as the backup.

Alexandrov gets the call

Prior to Wednesday’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 22-year-old Nikita Alexandrov learned that he was getting the callup to the NHL.

“As a kid, you dream of playing in the NHL and to finally get that chance, it feels unreal,” Alexandrov said after the morning skate. “I had a good (training) camp and felt good about the way I played in the preseason. Going down to the AHL, I was playing with a lot of confidence and that helped me improve my game a lot.”

A second-round draft pick in 2019, Alexandrov nearly made the roster to start this season. In nine games with the Thunderbirds, he had four goals and four assists for eight points. He scored 12 goals and had 18 assists in 67 regular-season games a season ago in Springfield. In 18 playoff games, he added two goals and six assists.

“He came into camp and showed us a lot,’’ Berube said. “He’s got real good details. He can play center or wing and he’s a competitive guy (who) plays a heavy game…. He’s physical, he gets involved and he has pretty good puck skills.

“The thing for me is he’s a smart hockey player.”

Because of the short turnaround, Alexandrov said his family will not be able to make it to St. Louis for his NHL debut. “But they’ll be able to watch on TV,’’ he said.

Alexandrov is hoping to contribute right away.

“Obviously, I don’t want to put a lot of pressure on myself,’’ he said. “I just want to come in and play my game. I want to be confident and help the team in any way. I can.”

Also returning to the lineup Thursday will be Josh Leivo. The 29-year-old winger made the opening-day roster but failed to produce any points in three games. He was assigned to Springfield on Oct. 29 and scored a hat trick in his first AHL game of the season. In two games with the Thunderbirds, he had three goals and an assist.

He’ll start out Thursday on a line with Ryan O’Reilly.

“He’s a guy who has scored in the American League; he’s good around the net and has a decent shot,’’ Berube said. “He has a good stick, a heavy stick. O’Reilly’s game is down low — we know that — and I think Leivo can be a good complementary player for him in those tight areas, making little plays and working together.”

Forward Logan Brown (upper body) is on injured reserve and forward Jake Neighbors was sent to Springfield.

“The situation we’re in, it’s tough on a kid; I don’t think it’s a good situation,’’ Berube said when asked about Neighbors, who had one goal through 11 games to start the season. “Even though he’s probably upset about not being here — that’s the type of kid he is; he has great character — he’s in a spot where he can play lots of minutes in all situations and get lots of puck touches.

“He’ll be back. ... He’s too good a player not to be here.”

Berube also mentioned that winger Alexey Toropchenko would be sitting out Thursday’s game. Through 11 games this season, Toropchenko has just one goal.

“I think he needs a reset,’’ the coach said. “He missed playing in the exhibition season (after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery) and I just don’t feel like he’s gotten to his game enough yet. I think a reset will be good for him and we’ll get him back in there.

“I think he’s going to be a good player for us, like he was last year. (But) he’s caught in between a little for me now. He’s playing a little too safe and not aggressive enough for me right now.”

Scouting San Jose

Like the Blues, the Sharks (3-8-3) have struggled to get untracked this season. They’re led by defenseman Erik Karlsson, who’s off to a great start with 10 goals and nine assists. Top scorers up front for San Jose are Timo Meier (5 goals, 6 assists) and Tomas Hertl (2 goals, 9 assists). James Reimer (2-5, 2.88 goals-against, .910 save percentage) is San Jose’s top net minder.

Another player to watch is 24-year-old Luke Kunin. The Chesterfield native has two goals and four points in his first season out West. He previously played with Minnesota and Nashville.

“They’re in a lot of games,’’ Berube said of the Sharks. “They’re going to work hard and compete hard. They’re going to play an aggressive style of hockey.”