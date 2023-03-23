DETROIT – By any measuring stick, this has been a successful season for defenseman Calle Rosen. His 39 games played more than doubles his career total established over parts of four previous NHL seasons.

His seven goals, eight assists and 15 points are easily single-season career highs. He is a team-best plus-14 in goal differential. But the 29-year-old native of Vaxjo, Sweden, has had trouble getting on the ice lately.

He has been a healthy scratch in 12 of the Blues’ past 13 games. But with Torey Krug staying back in St. Louis to be with his wife and their newborn child, Rosen is back in the lineup Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Puck drop is shortly after 6 p.m. Central at Little Caesars Arena.

“Definitely played a lot of games, made a lot of progress,” Rosen said. “At the same time, it’s all about staying consistent and that’s what I hope to do here the last 12 games or whatever we have left.”

By now, Rosen is used to being in and out of the lineup and knows how to stay ready. But this extended stretch out of the lineup has been a little tougher than usual.

“You always want to play,” he said following the Blues’ morning skate Thursday. “It’s not fun to sit on the side that much. But I’m doing my work and now I’m back playing today, and that’s all I can focus on.”

The return of Marco Scandella to the lineup Feb. 21 following hip surgery has taken away one of the six game-day spots on defense. In addition, the team was getting a steady look at rookie Tyler Tucker before he was sent down to Springfield of the AHL on March 18.

“We kind of went back with our six guys that we used for a long time,” coach Craig Berube said. “But Tucker was up here, we wanted to get him playing. When he’s up here we want him to play, so Rosey was the odd man out.”

But there were also a couple of bumpy moments that kept Rosen out of the lineup. On Feb. 21 against Carolina, Rosen was beaten by Andrei Svechnikov for a goal off a faceoff in the first period – and didn’t play the next six games.

He returned to the lineup March 9 against San Jose and committed a turnover in the Blues’ defensive zone that resulted in a game-tying goal by the Sharks. Again, he was a healthy scratch for the next six games leading up to tonight’s game.

Players make mistakes, and the Blues have made plenty on defense this season. But when you’re not an established every-game player, the leash can be shorter.

“It’s totally up to me to prove to them that I should play every game,” Rosen said. “And that’s how easy it is.”

Rosen will be paired with Robert Bortuzzo against Detroit on team’s third pairing.

“He had a couple tough games, but overall he’s played really good hockey for us this year,” Berube said. “I expect a good game out of him tonight.”

Armstrong leads Team Canada

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has been named GM for Hockey Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, which is scheduled for May in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia.

“It’s always an honor to represent your country on the world stage,” Armstrong said in a statement released by the team. “I’m grateful to Hockey Canada for giving me this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working with the players and coaches to bring home a gold medal.”

Armstrong’s staff will include Detroit’s Steve Yzerman as associate GM and Arizona’s Shane Doan as assistant GM. In addition, Blues director of player personnel Tim Taylor will be part of the group assisting in the evaluation and selection players.

Armstrong was named general manager of Team Canada for the 2022 Winter Olympics, but then it was decided that NHL players would not participate, ending his involvement.

Hofer again

For the fourth game in a row, the Blues are going with Joel Hofer in goal tonight against Detroit.

“He’s played well and deserves to play,” Berube said.

Hofer is 2-0-1 with a 1.32 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage since being called up from Springfield on March 16.

This will be his second start against the Red Wings in three days, with Detroit winning 3-2 in a shoottout Tuesday at Enterprise Center. Hofer stopped 28 of 30 shots in regulation and overtime, and then stopped three of four shootout attempts.

With former Blue Ville Husso sidelined with a lower-body injury, Magnus Hellberg – who faced the Blues on Tuesday – is back in goal for Detroit.

Extra time

Hofer has played in plenty of overtime and shootout contests in the AHL and in junior hockey, but Tuesday was his first at the NHL level.

“They’re definitely a lot of fun,” Hofer said.

And they’re also hockey’s version of a crapshoot.

“Yeah, they are,” he said. “You really don’t know what’s gonna happen out there. I like doing ‘em. I like practicing them a lot in practice with the guys. Mixing it up.”

Doing it at the NHL level against Detroit was something different because Hofer doesn’t know the tendencies of shooters at this level.

“Obviously, you don’t want to be going out there and guessing on what they’re doing,” Hofer said. “Because a good player can go out there and do the same kind of route when he’s coming down but then have four different finishes.

“I’m just trying to go out there and not guess where he’s going and just play him honestly and let him make the first move.”

By the way, that postgame meal with his parents after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Winnipeg? It turned out to be pizza and some chow from the Blues’ postgame meal.

“It was good, though,” Hofer said. “We didn’t go out because not many places were open (in St. Louis), and they had a pretty early flight. They had to get to bed pretty early.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Neighbours-Thomas-Kyrou

Blais-Buchnevich-Kapanen

Saad-Schenn-Vrana

Toropchenko-Walker-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Hofer

Blues power play

PP1: Faulk-Thomas-Buchnevich-Schenn-Kyrou

PP2: Leddy-Vrana-Kapanen-Saad-Blais

Blue notes

• The Blues held an optional skate Thursday morning at Little Caesars Arena with 14 players participating, including all three goalies.

• Forward Zachary Bolduc scored his 48th and 49th goals of the season Wednesday for the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He has two remaining regular-season games to reach the 50-goal plateau for the second consecutive season.

• Lindenwood University forward Andy Willis, a Ballwin native, has signed with the Fort Wayne Komets, an ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. He is the first player from Lindenwood's inaugural NCAA Division I team to sign a pro contract.