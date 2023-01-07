Game Day: Another day, another Blues injury - defenseman Nick Leddy is the latest

MONTREAL – There’s another injury on the Blues’ roster, this time on defense. Top four defenseman Nick Leddy is out with an upper-body injury and has been replaced by Steven Santini in the lineup for Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Berube said he wasn’t sure how long Leddy will be sidelined, adding that the injury was “a little bit of a lingering thing.”

Minus Leddy, Calle Rosen moves up to the second pairing with Justin Faulk. Steven Santini, called up from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Tuesday, slides into the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo.

“He’s played for us before,” Berube said of Santini. “You guys know him. He defends, and a competitive guy. I think that’s his best attribute. He’s gonna be simple with the puck. But he’s gonna give you everything he’s got every shift.”

Leddy had been quarterbacking the second power play unit, so Rosen now steps into that role. Rosen hasn’t seen any power play duty with the Blues but has done so while playing for Springfield.

Berube said Rosen has to “use his shot and just use his ability to move the puck. Just move it quick. You got (Colton) Parayko on the other side with the one-timer. He’s gotta look to get that puck to him, shoot it. Basically that’s what he can do and he should do.”

With all their injuries, the Blues’ second power play unit is a patchwork group. What would Berube had said, say back in October, if told he’d have Rosen, Parayko and Josh Leivo on the power play?

“You’re crazy,” Berube responded, with a laugh.

“We signed Leivo in the summertime, we knew that he was one of the top scorers in the (AHL) playoffs last year for the Chicago Wolves. Again, he’s got good hands and ability to put the puck in the net. So power play’s part of that, right?

“Injuries are what they are. And like I said, you’re giving other people opportunities and they gotta welcome that challenge and continue to step up and do the job.”

Bonjour, Montreal

Just two years after surprising the hockey world by reaching the Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens are scuffling once again. They enter Saturday’s game last in the Atlantic Division at 15-21-3 and riding a six-game losing streak.

Montreal is 30th in scoring (2.56 goals per game), 29th in scoring defense (allowing 3.80 goals per game), and has the NHL’s worst power play unit at 14.8 percent.

Mainstays Brendan Gallagher and Sean Monahan remained sidelined with injuries. The Canadiens will field a very young team against the Blues tonight. Six of the 18 skaters scheduled to be in the lineup have played in 73 NHL games or fewer.

And all three members of their top line of Cole Caufield-Nick Suzuki-Kirby Dach are age 23 or younger.

“They’ve got some good skill obviously,” Berube said. “We all know that. Young guys that are very skilled players that are up-and-coming guys. They got a young D-corps back there. . . .If you don’t check and do a good job and get above their skill and manage things, they got ability to burn you.”

The Blues know that all too well, having lost 7-4 to Montreal on Oct. 29, which was Game 4 of St. Louis’ franchise-record eight-game losing streak. The Blues were up 3-1 midway through the second in that contest, and very much in control, before the Canadiens scored the game’s next five goals.

Former Arizona Coyote Christian Dvorak had a hat trick in that game.

The Blues haven’t exactly torn it up in Montreal lately, either. They are 0-2-1 in their last three contests here, dating back to the ’18-19 Cup season.

Dept. of former Blues

Montreal goalie Jake Allen makes his 360th career start tonight, 271 of which came over seven years playing for the Blues. It’s his third start against St. Louis: He’s 1-1-0 with a 4.00 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. He got the victory, making 26 saves, in that 7-4 Blues loss to the Canadiens on Oct. 29. Overall this season, Allen is 9-16-1 with a 3.50 goals-against and a .894 save percentage.

Another veteran of the Blues’ 2018-19 Stanley Cup team, Joel Edmundson, will play on the Canadiens’ top defensive pairing tonight. Even though this is his fourth season away from St. Louis, tonight marks only his second game against his former club. In 29 games this season, he has one goal and four assists, and is a team-worst minus-16.

Forward Mike Hoffman, who had 17 goals and a team-high seven power play goals for the Blues during the Covid-condensed 2020-21 season, is a healthy scratch tonight for Montreal. He has seven goals and five assists in 28 games for the Canadiens.

Blues’ projected lineup

Forwards

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Saad-Schenn-Barbashev

Neighbours-Acciari-Leivo

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Rosen-Faulk

Santini-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Power play units

PP1: Faulk-Kyrou-Thomas-Buchnevich-Schenn

PP2: Rosen-Parayko-Leivo-Barbashev-Saad

Canadiens’ projected lineup

Forwards

Caufield-Suzuki-Dach

Slafkovsky-Dvorak-Anderson

Dadonov-Evans-Armia

Pezzetta-Drouin-Richard

Defensemen

Edmundson-Savard

Harris-Kovacevic

Xhekaj-Wideman

Goalie

Allen

Blue notes

• Tonight marks the fourth anniversary of Jordan Binnington’s first career start with the Blues, a 3-0 shutout victory in Philadelphia.

• Faulk is scheduled to play in his 800th career game tonight.

• After spending a year in the KHL, St. Louisan Chris Wideman is in his second season with Montreal. He has no goals, four assists and is a team-best best plus-5 in 24 games this season.