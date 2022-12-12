Game Day: Back from Springfield, Toropchenko returns to Blues lineup

The St. Louis Blues will welcome back a winger for Monday’s Central Division showdown with the Nashville Predators. But it won’t be veteran Pavel Buchnevich.

Buchnevich, who’s tied for fourth on the team in scoring with 9 goals and 11 assists, skated on Monday but is not quite ready to return to the lineup due to a lower-body injury. Monday will mark his fourth consecutive game out of the lineup.

“He’s getting better. I think he took another step today and he’s closer,’’ Blues coach Craig Berube said after the team’s morning skate.

Also on the ice Monday was fellow Russian Alexey Toropchenko, who had a goal, two assists and was plus-1 during a five-game conditioning stint with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds.

“He got recalled and he’ll play tonight,” Berube said, adding that Toropchenko’s trip to the minors “went really well. It was a situation where he got a lot of minutes and was able to get up to speed … it’s about handling the puck more. I expect a much more confident player.”

Toropchenko, 23, can be a presence on the ice at 6 feet 6 and 222 pounds. He had two goals in 28 games last season and followed up with a pair of assists while playing in all 12 postseason games. But after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, he was unable to see any action this preseason. In 15 games to start this season, he had one goal.

“The size and the skating, he’s right on top of people, forechecking, he’s a good player for us that way,’’ Berube said. “I love the size and the skating. When he’s on the forecheck or down in the offensive zone, banging bodies around and being big around the net, getting to the net. We need more guys like that who are big and can get to the net and some create some havoc.”

Also back on the ice Monday was forward Logan Brown, who’s been sidelined with an upper-body injury and hasn’t played since the team’s Nov. 8 loss in Philadelphia.

“He’s feeling better,’’ Berube said. “He’s probably going to be skating with the team now. He’s skated (previously), but he needs team practices now for sure to get up to speed.”

Blues/Predators

In the teams’ only previous meeting, Nashville won 6-2 on home ice on Oct. 27. The Predators are 7-3-1 since mid-November.

"They go to the net hard and they've got good size. They've got a big team,’’ Berube said. “We're going to have to battle, we're going to have to battle at the net. We're going to have to do a good job of shot-blocking with (Roman) Josi out there. He gets a lot of shots roaming around because he's a great player. We're going to have to do a good job with him and we're going to have to protect the middle of the ice."

The Blues, coming off a tough 3-2 OT loss to Colorado on Sunday, are 1-5-1 in their last seven outings.

“These divisional games, in my experience, are always tight and highly competitive,’’ Nashville coach John Hynes said after his squad’s pregame skate at Enterprise Center. “We expect a real competitive, tough game. They have a good team, a really good organization and we have to be prepared for that.”

The expected lineups for Monday’s game:

Blues

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O'Reilly-Josh Leivo

Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad-Ivan Barbashev-Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Thomas Greiss could start in goal; Jordan Binnington would be the backup.

Nashville

Filip Forsberg-Mikael Granlund-Matt Duchene

Nino Niederreiter-Ryan Johansen-Colton Sissons

Yakov Trenin-Juuso Parssinen-Tanner Jeannot

Cole Smith-Cody Glass-Mark Jankowski

Roman Josi-Jordan Gross

Mattias Ekholm-Dante Fabbro

Kevin Gravel-Roland McKeown

Juuse Saros will start in goal; Kevin Lankinen will be the backup.