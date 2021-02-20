Game Day: Blais on COVID list, Blues with only 11 available forwards

Forward Sammy Blais landed on the NHL's COVID list Saturday, leaving the Blues with only 11 healthy forwards available for Saturday's game with the San Jose Sharks.
Defenseman Jake Walman was called up from the taxi squad and during pregame line rushes skated at forward on the Blue' fourth line. Walman has the skating ability and puck-moving ability to pull it off for one night.
Blais played in Thursday's game against San Jose and practiced Friday. He was not on the ice for Saturday's morning skate, but it was a lightly attended session with only 12 Blues participating.
Blais is the first Blues player on the COVID list this season. It doesn't necessarily mean he has tested positive; he could be on the list due to contract tracing.
NO SCHWARTZ, PARAYKO
Forward Jaden Schwartz (lower-body injury) and defenseman Colton Parayko (undisclosed) will not play tonight against the San Jose Sharks. It will mark the fourth straight game missed by Schwartz, and the second in a row missed by Parayko, who has battled through his nagging injury for most of the season.
“He’s a freak of nature,” defenseman Torey Krug said of Parayko. “So he’s got the ability to overcome a lot of things and still have a very positive impact on a game for us. So to see him just battle on a nightly or daily basis, it’s important for the team to respect that.
“Hopefully, he can get better soon so we can get his presence back on the blueline. He’s a very important player for us.”
It will also be the first of many games without forward Ivan Barbashev, who was placed on injured reserve Friday. He took a shot from David Perron off his left ankle on the first shift of the third period Thursday against San Jose and is expected to miss at least six weeks.
“It’s definitely tough, not only for him but for us,” coach Craig Berube said. “We lose another guy for a significant amount of time. He was playing well. But you just move on. You gotta move on from it.”
The Blues will have Robert Bortuzzo in the lineup tonight, per Berube. The veteran defenseman missed Friday’s practice, but was back on the ice Saturday morning.
JAWS 4
Tonight’s game will be the last of the regular season in St. Louis between the Blues and Sharks. The Blues are 2-0-1 in the first three meetings, but all three have been one-goal games, and two of the three have gone to extra time. (Overtime or shootout.)
As always, the Blues are expecting a tough time, especially since they took the opener of this two-game set in a 2-1 overtime win Thursday.
“The team that typically loses the first game, they come out a little bit faster, a little bit stronger the second game,” Krug said. “So that’s what we’re expecting throughout this year. It’s just important to collect points and move on.
“We gotta park last game behind us, obviously take what we can and learn from it, but realize they’re going to come out hungry and match that if not exceed that.”
The Sharks are switching goalies, going with Devan Dubnyk in tonight’s game. Dubnyk was the San Jose goalie in the Blues’ 5-4 victory on Jan. 18. He’s 12-16-3 against the Blues over his career, with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.
Even though they escaped with two points Thursday, the Blues were outplayed for much of the contest.
“We found a way,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “We squeaked out the two points but we need more consistent effort.”
OPTIONAL SATURDAY
The Blues usually go with a full squad on the morning of a game, or close to it. But they held an optional skate Saturday, a lightly-attended optional at that with just 11 Blues participating.
“We skated yesterday and it’s a 6 o’clock game so I think guys can do what they need to get ready for tonight’s game,” Berube said.
Earlier this week, the start time for Saturday’s game was moved up an hour from the usual 7 p.m. start.
Among the regulars on the ice Saturday morning were O’Reilly Mike Hoffman Jordan Kyrou, and Jordan Binnington.
O’Reilly normally isn’t a fan of optional skates; he thinks full-fledged practices are more productive. But that didn’t keep him off the ice Saturday.
“It’s all a feel,” O’Reilly said. “This season’s actually very different in just the breakdown of games. It’s a lot of hockey. So you have to be very smart. I just came today, felt a little groggy, and wanted to get moving a bit _ feel a puck a bit.
“Every day’s different and every guy’s different. You have to do what you feel is right for yourself. The only thing that matters is being prepared for the game.”
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Schenn-Hoffman
Clifford-Sundqvist-MacEachern
Walman-de la Rose-Poganski
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Gunnarsson-Scandella
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
SHARKS’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kane-Couture-Labanc
Balcers-Hertl-Meier
Nieto-Marleau-Donato
Gregor-Gambrell-Leonard
Defensemen
Ferraro-Burns
Vlasic-Meloche
Claesson-Knyzhov
Goalie
Dubnyk
BLUE NOTES
For the third straight day, Vladimir Tarasenko was on the ice Saturday, taking part in a practice/morning skate. He stayed late, along with defensemen Niko Mikkola and taxi squad goalie Joel Hofer.
Despite the rash of injuries, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch the team will keep forward prospect Klim Kostin in the Kontinental Hockey League until that season ends. The KHL regular season ends at the end of February, but Kostin’s team _ Avangard Omsk _ will be in the playoffs.
Kostin has a modest seven goals and 11 assists in 41 games this season, but has been hot lately. He had nine points (four goals, five assists) over his last six contests and scored the game-winner in overtime Saturday in a 3-2 win over Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod.
Goalie prospect Colten Ellis registered his 16th career shutout in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League earlier this week and now sits one shutout short of the league record. Playing for the Charlottetown Islanders, Ellis is 14-1 this season with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.