Game Day: Blais on COVID list, Blues with only 11 available forwards

“Hopefully, he can get better soon so we can get his presence back on the blueline. He’s a very important player for us.”

It will also be the first of many games without forward Ivan Barbashev, who was placed on injured reserve Friday. He took a shot from David Perron off his left ankle on the first shift of the third period Thursday against San Jose and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

“It’s definitely tough, not only for him but for us,” coach Craig Berube said. “We lose another guy for a significant amount of time. He was playing well. But you just move on. You gotta move on from it.”

The Blues will have Robert Bortuzzo in the lineup tonight, per Berube. The veteran defenseman missed Friday’s practice, but was back on the ice Saturday morning.

Tonight’s game will be the last of the regular season in St. Louis between the Blues and Sharks. The Blues are 2-0-1 in the first three meetings, but all three have been one-goal games, and two of the three have gone to extra time. (Overtime or shootout.)

As always, the Blues are expecting a tough time, especially since they took the opener of this two-game set in a 2-1 overtime win Thursday.