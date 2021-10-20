Game Day: Bludgeoned by Vegas last year, Blues out to show it's a new season

A couple other things stand out for the Knights. They are excellent in transition, but combine that with driving the net and getting bodies in front of the net. And they put a lot of shots on net, from all directions – they don’t necessarily wait for the perfect angle or cleanest look. Last season, they averaged 32.7 shots per game, fourth-highest in the NHL.

“They come fast,” Colton Parayko said. “They ‘quick-up’ pucks a lot. So just making sure that we’re in position, we’re aware of where there guys are, making sure that we don’t allow them to get behind us.

“But they do come hard. Their transition and their rush game is really good. It’s gonna be on us to make sure our gaps are tight and then just the forwards coming back and supporting the third and fourth waves, and making sure that they’re over top of ‘em.”

Lehner the Large

Listed at 6-4, 250, Vegas’ Robin Lehner may be the largest goalie in the league. Unless you get him moving around, or use screens and deflections, there’s just not much room.