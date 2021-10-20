Game Day: Bludgeoned by Vegas last year, Blues out to show it's a new season

LAS VEGAS – If the Blues really want to show they’re a different team this season, beating the Vegas Golden Knights would be a good step.
Last year, the Knights dominated the season series against St. Louis, going 6-1-1 in those games and outscoring the Blues 34-19.
Granted, the injured Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty aren’t in the lineup in tonight’s 9 o’clock start (Central). Stone had five goals and six assists against the Blues last season; Pacioretty had four goals and four assists.
But it’s still a strong lineup, including Reilly Smith – who had five goals against the Blues last season – and defenseman Alec Martinez (four goals, four assists).
“They play fast and defend hard,” Brayden Schenn said. “There’s not much time and space out there.”
“Especially playing at home here, they’re a fast team,” Jake Walman added. “They like to get off to a quick start. So you gotta match their speed, match the tempo and play our game. Just get pucks deep and put the puck on the net. Track back hard. Do all the little things.”
Overall, Vegas scored 57 first-period goals last year, which was tied for fourth-best in the league. Their first period goal differential of plus-23 tied for first in the league. So if you’re not careful, you can get buried quickly.
A couple other things stand out for the Knights. They are excellent in transition, but combine that with driving the net and getting bodies in front of the net. And they put a lot of shots on net, from all directions – they don’t necessarily wait for the perfect angle or cleanest look. Last season, they averaged 32.7 shots per game, fourth-highest in the NHL.
“They come fast,” Colton Parayko said. “They ‘quick-up’ pucks a lot. So just making sure that we’re in position, we’re aware of where there guys are, making sure that we don’t allow them to get behind us.
“But they do come hard. Their transition and their rush game is really good. It’s gonna be on us to make sure our gaps are tight and then just the forwards coming back and supporting the third and fourth waves, and making sure that they’re over top of ‘em.”
Lehner the Large
Listed at 6-4, 250, Vegas’ Robin Lehner may be the largest goalie in the league. Unless you get him moving around, or use screens and deflections, there’s just not much room.
“He’s a big guy and covers a lot of net,” coach Craig Berube said. “There’s not a lot of net to shoot at, so it’s important we’re getting screens and tips and things like that. But also second and third opportunities around the net will be important, too.”
Lehner has more career wins against the Blues than against any other team: He’s 9-3-2 vs. St. Louis, with a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.
Since coming to Vegas late in the 2019-20 season, he’s practically unbeatable at T-Mobile Arena: 11-1-2, 2.17 GAA, .919 save percentage.
“You gotta try and get some traffic, some pucks around him and get second and third chances,” Schenn said. “Obviously he’s a big guy, he’s gonna probably make the initial first save. It’s on us to get to the net tonight. Forwards getting to the net and D getting the pucks through and try and get chances that way.”
Show time
Blues defenseman Jake Walman played his first NHL game here on Jan. 4, 2020. Wednesday night marks his fifth game at T-Mobile in his still-young career.
“I like this arena,” Walman said. “It’s a fun place to play. Any time being in Vegas, you get that aura around (it) there. It’s nice to play. It’s good energy.”
But has Walman ever noticed the two showgirls – in full regalia – who always stand behind the visiting team’s net during pregame warmup?
“I’ve seen pictures of it,” Walman said, smiling. “But no, I’m just focused on warmup. Don’t look around too much.”
Neal draws in
James Neal, a healthy scratch Monday against Arizona, is back in the lineup – replacing the suspended Pavel Buchnevich. Neal played on the original Vegas team in 2017-18, a team that also included David Perron and made it to the Stanley Cup Final as an expansion team.
“He came in – and David Perron – they were here the same year,” Berube said. “Big parts of the team at that stage. So he’ll be motivated. He’s motivated anyhow, having an opportunity here to play with us.”
Berube, speaking after the morning skate, said he was still mulling over which line to place Neal. He did say, however, that Neal would see some power-play time. The Blues had an optional skate, so they didn’t have line rushes.
Projected Blues lineup
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Perron
Neighbours-Schenn-Kyrou
Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko
Neal-Bozak-Kostin
Defensemen
Scandella-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Projected Golden Knights lineup
Forwards
Dadonov-Stephenson-Roy
Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith
Krebs-Patrick-Kolesar
Carrier-Leschyshyn-Howden
Defensemen
Martinez-Pietrangelo
McNabb-Theodore
Hague-Whitecloud
Goalie
Lehner
Blue notes
Klim Kostin scored two goals in 47 seconds Monday against Arizona. That’s the quickest two goals for a Blues player since Herb Raglan did so in 46 seconds on Nov. 28, 1987, against the Minnesota North Stars.
Against Arizona, the Blues scored five goals in a period for the first time since April 4, 2019, (in the Stanley Cup year) against Philadelphia.
Vegas was 9-0 in the five-minute overtime sessions last season. They were 1-2 in shootouts.