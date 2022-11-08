Game Day: Blues avoid Carter Hart, who's a late scratch due to illness

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Flyers have lots of top-end players sidelined with injuries — Cam Atkinson, Sean Couturier, Ryan Ellis and James van Riemsdyk among them.

They’re near the bottom of the NHL in scoring (2.55 goals per game), shots on goal (26.5 per game), and shots on goal allowed (36.5 per game) — 30th in each category. They’re also among the league’s worst faceoff teams — 29th at 45.7 percent.

Yet somehow, they’re sporting a 6-3-2 record, something that seems light years away for the suddenly woebegone Blues (3-7-0). How is this possible?

It’s all about the defense, especially the goaltending of Carter Hart. The 24-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, is 6-0-2 this season with a 1.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946. Among all goalies, that save percentage ranks third in the league; the goals-against ranks fourth.

But the Blues caught a break a little more than two hours before game time Tuesday when the Flyers announced that Hart would not play because of illness.

Felix Sandstrom, who has played in only eight NHL games, is expected to start in Hart's place. Sandstrom has struggled this season. In his only three games, he's 0-3-0 with a 3.78 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Perhaps the Blues, with the league’s lowest-scoring offense (2.20 goals per game), can solve Sandstrom to avoid setting a new franchise record for consecutive losses at eight games. He has never faced the Blues.

Under their new head coach, John Tortorella, the Flyers have given up the game’s first goal in nine of 11 contests. But they’ve shown resiliency, coming back to win five of those nine.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers in goals (four) and points (12). He has six assists over his last five games.

Puck drop is shortly after 6 p.m. Central at Wells Fargo Center.

Disappearing act

In a game that was tied 1-1 until the final 7:15, coach Craig Berube shortened his bench, basically benching the fourth line for the final half of the third period Monday in Boston.

Alexey Toropchenko had no shifts in the last 10:21 of play, Nathan Walker had none over the last 10:10,and Noel Acciari had just one shift in the final 10:21.

All three players logged season lows in ice time: Toropchenko (8:06), Walker (8:18) and Acciari (9:12).

Tough night in the circle

The Blues won only 21 of 53 faceoffs against the Bruins, for a season-low 42 percent. No one struggled more than Ryan O’Reilly, who won just four of 18, for a season-low 22 percent win rate.

Saad’s debut

Brandon Saad had a relatively quiet night in his return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. In 18:27 of ice time, he missed the net on his only shot attempt. He tied for the team high with four hits. As a team, the Blues tied their season high with 33 hits against the Bruins.