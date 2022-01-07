Game Day: Blues brace for the greatest power play scorer in NHL history

On paper, the Blues are facing the NHL’s 29th-ranked power play tonight in Washington; the Capitals have converted only 15 percent of their power plays this season.
But the Blues’ penalty kill unit won’t be on cruise control in the 7 p.m. puck drop at Enterprise Center — not with the greatest power play goal-scorer in league history lining up for Washington. That, of course, would be Alex Ovechkin, who scored his league-record 275th power-play goal a week ago against Detroit.
“We've just gotta be smart to know where Ovechkin is, especially with his one-timer,” Blues forward Ivan Barbashev said. “He’s a really dangerous player.”
Actually, it’s not hard to find Ovechkin on the power play. His “office” is the left circle, and somehow he finds a way to get open over there — time after time.
Barbashev is one of the core players on a much-improved Blues penalty kill unit this season. Even after allowing two power play goals for only the third time this season Wednesday in Pittsburgh, the Blues still have the league’s ninth-best PK at 82.6 percent.
They will be bolstered Friday by the return of another PK regular, defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. Back after missing three games on the COVID list, Bortuzzo is known for his shot-blocking exploits on the PK. But who wants to get in the way of an Ovechkin one-timer?
“I think with our new PK, we don’t have to actually meet ‘em from quite the distance we used to,” Bortuzzo said. “But he’s a high-end guy. He’s got the most power play goals in the history of the league. So it’s a fun challenge for our group, and if we gotta get in the way we’ll get in the way.”
Ovechkin has 18 goals in 20 career games against St. Louis, and seven are power play goals.
Kostin’s return
Klim Kostin was a healthy scratch in Pittsburgh, the first game all season in which every Blues forward on the roster was available for duty. Logan Brown appears to have passed Kostin on the depth chart. But with Vladimir Tarasenko sidelined with COVID, Kostin gets a reprieve against the Capitals.
After playing in 18 of the Blues’ first 19 games, Kostin has played only twice since suffering an upper-body injury in practice on Thanksgiving Day. Overall, he has two goals and three assists in 20 games this season.
“What I’m looking for with him is he needs to play a straightline game — north-south,” coach Craig Berube said. “Be physical without going to the penalty box. Try to disrupt the other team as much as he can.
“I’d like to see Klim attack a little bit more below the goal to the net. Bring pucks to the net. Go to the net. Be at the net. Make people want to get him outta there. And he needs to be physical. He needs to be on the puck. And when I say physical, get there, arrive on time on the puck on the forecheck, and take the body. ... Pounding and getting on people and making them make bad puck plays because of his physicality.”
Blue notes
In a rarity, the Blues did not have a morning skate on game day Friday; that’s happened only a few times during Berube’s tenure as coach.
• The Blues enter tonight’s game with a 10-game point streak at Enterprise (9-0-1). Their last home loss took place Nov. 16, 3-2, to Arizona.
• Tonight’s game starts a five-game homestand that includes contests with Dallas (Sunday), Seattle (Jan. 13), Toronto (Jan. 15) and Nashville (Jan. 17).
• Colton Parayko shared the team lead with three blocked shots against Pittsburgh, marking the 10th time in the last 11 games he has led or shared the team lead in blocks.
• Jordan Kyrou has four goals and four assists in his three games since returning from an upper-body injury.
Caps notes
Two Capitals mainstays – forwards T.J. Oshie (a former Blue) and Nicklas Backstrom – have been placed on injured reserve and will not play Friday against the Blues. Both have non-COVID illnesses.
• Tom Wilson will play in his 600th career game tonight.
• The Capitals are one of only three teams that rank in the top six in the league in both scoring and defense on the road.
Projected Capitals lineup
(Per @SamanthaJPell)
Forwards
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway
Sheary-Eller-Wilson
Hagelin-Dowd-Leason
Sprong-Sgarbossa-Protas
Defensemen
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
van Riemsdyk-Schultz
Goalie
Samsonov
(Samsonov has never faced the Blues.)
Projected Blues lineup
Forwards
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Buchnevich
Schenn-Thomas-Kyrou
Saad-Sundqvist-Perron
Brown-Bozak-Kostin
Defensemen
Mikkola-Parayko
Krug-Faulk