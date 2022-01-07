Game Day: Blues brace for the greatest power play scorer in NHL history

“I think with our new PK, we don’t have to actually meet ‘em from quite the distance we used to,” Bortuzzo said. “But he’s a high-end guy. He’s got the most power play goals in the history of the league. So it’s a fun challenge for our group, and if we gotta get in the way we’ll get in the way.”

Ovechkin has 18 goals in 20 career games against St. Louis, and seven are power play goals.

Kostin’s return

Klim Kostin was a healthy scratch in Pittsburgh, the first game all season in which every Blues forward on the roster was available for duty. Logan Brown appears to have passed Kostin on the depth chart. But with Vladimir Tarasenko sidelined with COVID, Kostin gets a reprieve against the Capitals.

After playing in 18 of the Blues’ first 19 games, Kostin has played only twice since suffering an upper-body injury in practice on Thanksgiving Day. Overall, he has two goals and three assists in 20 games this season.

“What I’m looking for with him is he needs to play a straightline game — north-south,” coach Craig Berube said. “Be physical without going to the penalty box. Try to disrupt the other team as much as he can.