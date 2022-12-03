Game Day: Blues' Brayden Schenn is a go, for what will be his 800th NHL game

PITTSBURGH — Despite a nagging lower-body injury, Blues center Brayden Schenn is in the lineup Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It will be the 800th regular-season game of Schenn’s career; he played the first of his 366 Blues games here on opening night of the 2017-18 season.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in Pittsburgh,” Schenn said, after taking part in the team’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. “Back in the day, I played a Philly-Pittsburgh playoff series here – that was a lot of fun.

“Always a fun building to play in. Good fans. Obviously, you know you’re gonna get some of the league’s best with (Sidney) Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin over there. I think when you come to this building you gotta be mentally ready to play because you know you’re gonna get a good game every night.”

Schenn didn’t remember much about his first Blues game, but it was memorable on several fronts with Schenn very much in the thick of things.

First off, the Penguins were coming off their second of back-to-back Stanley Cup titles and there were extensive pregame festivities celebrating that feat.

Schenn scored the first Blues goal of the contest (and season), and also assisted on Alex Pietrangelo’s game-winner in a 5-4 overtime victory. He also had let’s-call-it an interesting brain cramp, picking up a loose puck, turning around, and strangely tossing it about one-third of the way down the ice.

The resulting penalty gave the Penguins a 5-on-3 advantage; they proceeded to score twice in 54 seconds to tie the game at 4-all.

“I was speechless,” the always glib Paul Statsny, then a Blue, said at the time.

But it turned out to be a good ending for the Blues thanks to the Pietrangelo OT score.

Acquired during the 2017 offseason in a trade with Philadelphia, Schenn went on to make an NHL All-Star Game appearance, win a Stanley Cup and become an alternate captain in St. Louis.

“I would say best thing that happened for me in my career,” Schenn said of the trade. “Got here, got a great opportunity, great place to play, to live. Good teams to always play on. Like you said, all-star game, and the most important – Stanley Cup.

“We always have a chance to win here and we’re looking to turn it around and get back on track. We firmly believe in this locker room that we have a good team and we’ll be a lot more competitive and show better results.”

He’s suddenly fifth on the Blues’ seniority list for continuous service, trailing – in order – Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Bortuzzo, Colton Parayko and Ivan Barbashev.

As for playing in his 800th game, Schenn said: “Obviously hoping many more to come. I’ve been very fortunate and lucky to play in this league. I kinda started at, I guess, a younger age and got an opportunity by the teams that I played for. Obviously been with Chief (Craig Berube) for a lot of them.”

A No. 5 overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings in 2009, Schenn made his NHL debut that year at age 18. Berube was his head coach for two of his six seasons with the Flyers, before the trade to St. Louis.

As for Schenn’s current ailment, Berube said, “He’s good to go (against Pittsburgh).”

Berube conceded that it’s always tough to keep Schenn out of the lineup because of his old-school approach to playing.

“It is tough,” Berube said. “But we talked about where he’s at and if he could help the team – that’s the biggest thing.”

And the answer to that was: Yes.

“It’s maybe the way we were brought up from Mom and Dad. Luke’s kind of like that, too,” Schenn said, referring to his brother Luke, who plays for Vancouver. “Trying to battle through it and play. It’s always a privilege to play in this league. If you have a chance to suit up and battle through a couple nagging injuries, you mentally grind through it and try and help the team win.”

“We’re in a position here where we shouldn’t be trying to take games off. We need points. If I can help the team any way I can, that’s why I’m drawing in tonight.”

Facing the Penguins

Pittsburgh has earned 16 straight playoff berths, including Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017, but hasn’t made it out of the opening round in four years.

This year’s squad is 12-8-4, and not unlike the Blues has had some ups and downs – including a seven-game losing streak. But they are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and currently stand fourth in the Metropolitan Division.

Sidney Crosby, once again is among the league leaders in scoring with 32 points on 12 goals and 20 assists The two-time Hart Trophy winner and two-time Conn Smythe winner has 529 career goals and is still going strong at age 35.

“He’s done a lot of winning and it’s in his blood,” Berube said. “He wants to keep that going. A guy that works hard at his game in the offseason and during the season. A highly motivated competitor.”

Jake Guentzel also has 12 goals and Rickard Rakell has 10 for a Pittsburgh team that ranks 11th in the NHL in scoring at 3.42 goals per game.

The Penguins are fifth in the league in shots on goal per game (34.0), so goalie Jordan Binnington and the Blues’ defense should expect another busy night.

“They’re a hard-working team. They got a high work ethic,” Berube said. “They’ve obviously got some great players over there that have been great players for a long time. You gotta do a good job against those guys.

“The other side is you can’t get outworked by this team; you’re going to have to work and you have to compete against them.”

Veteran defenseman Kris Letang, who leads the Penguins in ice time (23:54), is out after suffering a stroke, although he has been skating lately.

Tristan Jerry, who’s 9-3-3 this season with a 2.91 goals-against average and .915 save percentage, is expected to start tonight in net. The 27-year-old native of Surrey, British Columbia, is 3-0-0 against the Blues over his career with a 0.80 GAA and .970 save percentage.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Saad-O’Reilly-Leivo

Barbashev-Schenn-Tarasenko

Walker-Acciari

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Rosen

Goaltender

Binnington

Projected Penguins lineup

Forwards

Guentzel-Crosby-Rakell

Zucker-Malkin-Rust

McGinn-Carter-Kapanen

Poehling-Blueger-Archibald

Defensemen

Pettersson-Petry

Dumoulin-Rutta

Joseph-Ruhwedel

Goaltender

Jarry

Blue notes

• The Blues held an optional skate Saturday morning at PPG Paints Arena, with 12 Blues participating. So there were no line rushes or power play work.

• With two assists Thursday against Carolina, Tarasenko moved past Garry Unger into eighth place on the Blues’ career assists list – with 284.

• Saturday’s game begins a stretch of eight road games over their next 11 contests for the Blues.

• The Blues have a league-high five power-play goals scored by defensemen, led by Torey Krug’s four.