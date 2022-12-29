Game Day: Blues can't afford to take Blackhawks lightly

The Blues have had their way with Chicago lately, with points in 10 straight games against the Blackhawks (8-0-2).

Most recently, the Blues posted a 5-2 win at United Center on Nov. 16, which was Game 4 of the team’s seven-game winning streak in November.

The Blackhawks are floundering, with the worst record in the NHL at 8-21-4 – for 20 points. And it’s getting worse, not better, because they arrive at Enterprise Center for Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest with a 2-16-1 record over their last 19 games.

Not that the Blues can afford to take anyone lightly at 16-16-3. They need points to get into the playoff picture.

“We wouldn’t think like that,” coach Craig Berube said. “Our guys will be prepared. They’re still a dangerous team. They got good players. And like you said, we need the points.”

All of which makes this as close to a must-win situation that you can find in late December.

“Any team can win,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Teams have players that have enough skill to win any night in this league. So no nights off, that’s for sure.”

The Blues have earned at least a point in seven of their last eight games – going 4-1-3 in that span. But it doesn’t feel like they have much momentum because they’ve left points on the table in extra-time losses in their two most recent games – 5-4 in overtime Tuesday to Toronto and 5-4 in a shootout Friday in Las Vegas.

“We gotta play better,” Berube said. “Our ‘chances for’ offensively are good. We’re above average in the league. I think we’re 10th. But ‘chances against,’ we gotta shore it up by two or three a game. That’s not that many when you think about it. It’s just about executing the plan and doing the right things.

“I think if we can shore up that we’re gonna be in a lot better shape to win more games. It’s a fine line. It really is. We’re gonna keep hammering away at it, keep working on it in practice. We gotta get better.”

The Blackhawks are last in the league in scoring (2.27 goals per game) and 29th in defense (3.73 goals allowed per game). They’re averaging only 26.7 shots on goal per game, which ranks 31st in the NHL.

Chicago’s woes in recent years have taken some of the steam out of the Blues-Blackhawks matchups, but as Parayko sees it, they’re always fun games to take part in.

“Of course,” he said. “I think it’s always gonna be a rivalry while I’m here, for sure. At least I’m gonna think of it that way. Maybe for (new) guys that come in, it might not be the same but those were some of the best games of my early career and some of my favorite moments.”

Alex Stalock is the projected starter in goal for Chicago; he’s 0-1-1 against the Blues over his career, with a 4.11 goals-against average and a .840 save percentage.

Blues projected lines

Forwards

Buchnevich-O’Reilly-Schenn

Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Acciari-Barbashev

Toropchenko-Brown-Leivo

Defensemen

Leddy-Faulk

Mikkola-Parayko

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play

PP1: Faulk-Thomas-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Tarasenko

PP2: Parayko/Leddy-Schenn-O’Reilly-Saad-Barbashev

Blackhawks projected lines

(Per Ben Pope, Chicago Sun-Times)

Forwards

T. Johnson-Domi-Kane

Kurashev-Toews-Raddysh

Athanasiou-Dickinson-Entwistle

Katchouk-R. Johnson-Blackwell

Defensemen

McCabe-S. Jones

Phillips-Murphy

J. Johnson-C. Jones

Goalie

Stalock

Blue notes

• Brandon Saad was back on the ice Thursday after a maintenance day Wednesday, and playing left wing on the third line.

• Looks like Scott Perunovich skating with the team will be a regular thing; he was back on the ice for Thursday’s morning skate as he steps up his rehab work following October shoulder surgery.

• Noel Acciari had nine hits Tuesday against Toronto, a season high for any Blues player this season. For the season, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 111 hits.

• Pavel Buchnevich ranks seventh in the league in shooting percentage – 21.4 percent – with 12 goals on 56 shots. Buchnevich will dress in his 100th game as a Blue tonight.

• Over their last eight games, the Blues have killed off 23 of 26 penalties; their 88.5 percent kill rate ranks sixth in the league over that span.