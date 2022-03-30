Game Day: Blues-Canucks a rivalry? Apparently, yes.

VANCOUVER — There are a couple of things coach Craig Berube hopes the Blues packed for Wednesday’s return engagement against the Vancouver Canucks.

For one:

“Don’t turn the puck over,” Berube said.

Which is always a good way to slow down a team with a good transition game such as the Canucks. Anything else?

“For me, it’s the forecheck and the reloading,” Berube said of Monday’s game, a 4-1 Blues victory. “And how tight our D were. When your D are tight like that, hammering walls — and because of your forwards reloading and being above things — they can do that. That makes it tough on the other team.

“The game’s about managing the puck and doing a good job with it. You've gotta be able to create to score goals. You've gotta do it the right way. And the other part of it, when you don’t have the puck, it’s puck pressure. You've gotta put pressure on the other team to make mistakes. Not give ‘em opportunities, not give ‘em time and space.”

The Blues haven’t done enough of that lately. They did it March 22 in a 5-2 win in Washington. And they played that way Monday against Vancouver.

Berube wants more of the same down the stretch, beginning with Wednesday’s 9 p.m. (Central) rematch with the Canucks at Rogers Arena. The Blues are trying to sweep the three-game series with Vancouver as they begin their final Canadian trip of the regular season.

“You just played ‘em,” Berube said. “You know their tendencies, or what they’re trying to do. But it boils down to we just beat ‘em at home. They’re a really hungry team tonight. I can guarantee that. They’re gonna have a lot of desperation in their game. We've gotta match it.”

Playing teams in successive games was a staple of last season’s condensed 56-game schedule, when the Blues played the same seven teams over and over. Not so much this season, with the league returning to a full 82-game slate and playing every team in the league.

But it does mark the sixth time this season the Blues will play the same team in successive contests. They’ve done so previously against Los Angeles (Oct. 23, 25), Tampa Bay (Nov. 30, Dec. 2), Florida (Dec. 4, 7), Dallas (Dec. 14, 17) and Calgary (Jan. 24, 27).

The Blues have done pretty well in those matchups, sweeping the Kings and the Stars, taking three of four points against Florida and coming away with two points against the Lightning and Flames.

“I think usually when we play a team back to back, it’s a little more physical,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “We found a way to win that (Monday) game, and played a good game. We know they’re gonna come out and start very physical, very strong. We have to be prepared for it.

“We kind of saw it a lot last year. With that schedule, playing teams consecutively. It just makes it a little more intense. They want to respond and we have to get back to playing our game, find a way to win another one.”

Rivalry night

Somewhat surprisingly, Marco Scandella said after Monday’s win over Vancouver that he has a strong dislike for the Canucks, that he considers them a rival, and that the Canucks’ playoff-series win over the Blues two seasons ago still sticks in his craw.

“It was a weird series, right?,” Scandella said after Monday’s game. “The (Edmonton) bubble, coming back to play hockey in the summer. I felt like you lose that rhythm, and we didn’t play well enough to win that series. They deserved to win. They outworked us in that one. So I feel like it’s always an opportunity playing this team to get back at them a little bit.

“I mean, it’s all that you think about (losing that series). It stings. Always losing in the playoffs, it stings.”

So Vancouver is a rival?

“Absolutely,” O’Reilly said. “This team, I think we always have hard, heavy games. I don’t think we like each other very much. It’s fun hockey to play because it is intense and it is physical, and they’re a very good team.

“Obviously the playoff series didn’t go the way we wanted it to. They pushed us out of it, and yeah, it’s still something you think about. And I think it’s something you always know when you’re playing this team that it’s gonna be a hard game. It’s a fun challenge, but it’s nice to beat these guys.”

Bortuzzo in; Mikkola out

According to the line rushes during the morning skate, there’s only one lineup change for the Blues. Robert Bortuzzo returns to the third pairing on defense after being a healthy scratch Monday. He replaces Niko Mikkola, who will be a healthy scratch.

“Just trying to keep everybody active and playing,” Berube said, noting the condensed schedule for the Blues down the stretch. “I gave Bortz a rest (Monday) at home; back in there tonight.”

That means Calle Rosen, called up March 25 from the Springfield Thunderbirds, will play in successive games.

“I want to see him again,” Berube said. “He’s a good puck mover, can skate. So just give him another look.”

And in goal

The Blues defeated Vancouver’s veteran backup, Jaroslav Halak, Monday in St. Louis. On Jan. 23 in Vancouver, they beat Michael Dipietro — now in the AHL — who was playing in only his third NHL game and making just his second NHL start.

They’re getting the real deal Wednesday in Thatcher Demko, who has been a workhorse for the Canucks this season. Demko, a 26-year-old San Diego native, is 28-19-5 this season with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He made the All-Star Game this year.

Demko has faced the Blues only three times, going 2-0-1, with a 1.90 GAA and .945 save percentage.

Ville Husso, who was in goal for both Blues' victories over Vancouver this season, is scheduled to start for St. Louis.

Young guns

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas reached 40 assists for the season in Monday’s game. They thus joined Bernie Federko, Doug Gilmour and Wayne Babych as the only players in Blues’ history to record at least 40 assists in a season before their 24th birthday.

Kyrou is 23; Thomas, 22. They are the first pair of Blues teammates to reach the milestone in the same season.

Blues projected lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

MacEachern-Walker-Toropchenko

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Canucks projected lineup

Forwards

Pearson-Miller-Garland

Pettersson-Horvat-Boeser

Podkolzin-Lammikko-Chiasson

Petan-Richardson-Lockwood

Defensemen

Ekman-Larsson/Myers

Hughes-Schenn

Hunt-Dermott

Goalie

Demko

Blue notes

• Since returning from a lower-body injury, Scandella is plus-9 in nine games.

• The Blues are 12-3-2 against the Pacific Division. Among the eight Central Division teams, only Colorado (16-2-1) is better.

• Vancouver’s J.T. Miller has 33 power-play points ton seven goals and 26 assists. Only Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (38) and Leon Draisaitl (36) have more.

