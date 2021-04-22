Game Day: Blues could be catching Avs at right time

There’s never a good time to play the Colorado Avalanche these days. After all, at 30-9-4, they have the NHL’s best winning percentage at .744.

They have only one regulation loss since March 8, which was 6 ½ weeks ago, going 17-1-2 over that span.

But they haven’t played since April 14 (against the Blues) because of COVID issues. Their Vezina Trophy-contending goalie, Philipp Grubauer, is on the NHL’s COVID list and thus out of the lineup. So are two of the team’s top four goal scorers, Mikko Rantanten and Joonas Donskoi, because they’re on the COVID list as well. Rantanen is second in the NHL behind Auston Matthews with 26 goals.

So if ever there was a good time to play the Avs, it’s today’s 7 p.m. puck drop at Enterprise Center. Right?

“I don’t necessarily view it that way,” Blues defensemen Justin Faulk said. “We’ve played teams all year that have had injuries, COVID stuff, whatever it might be. There hasn’t been too many nights this year where you’ve seen a team with a full lineup.

“We can obviously attest to that on our end here. So I don’t treat it any differently. They may have been off for however many days but it’s not like we’ve been playing a ton of games in this stretch either.”