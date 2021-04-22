Game Day: Blues could be catching Avs at right time

There’s never a good time to play the Colorado Avalanche these days. After all, at 30-9-4, they have the NHL’s best winning percentage at .744.
They have only one regulation loss since March 8, which was 6 ½ weeks ago, going 17-1-2 over that span.
But they haven’t played since April 14 (against the Blues) because of COVID issues. Their Vezina Trophy-contending goalie, Philipp Grubauer, is on the NHL’s COVID list and thus out of the lineup. So are two of the team’s top four goal scorers, Mikko Rantanten and Joonas Donskoi, because they’re on the COVID list as well. Rantanen is second in the NHL behind Auston Matthews with 26 goals.
So if ever there was a good time to play the Avs, it’s today’s 7 p.m. puck drop at Enterprise Center. Right?
“I don’t necessarily view it that way,” Blues defensemen Justin Faulk said. “We’ve played teams all year that have had injuries, COVID stuff, whatever it might be. There hasn’t been too many nights this year where you’ve seen a team with a full lineup.
“We can obviously attest to that on our end here. So I don’t treat it any differently. They may have been off for however many days but it’s not like we’ve been playing a ton of games in this stretch either.”
True. Entering Thursday’s contest the Blues have played only two games over the past 11 days due to postponements against Minnesota and Colorado. But at least the Blues have had some practices sprinkled into that stretch.
Not the case with Colorado, who had to stay away from each other for the better part of a week before practicing Wednesday due to league COVID protocols. With that in mind, perhaps the Avalanche won’t have their legs, and the Blues can pounce on them early.
“They do have a lot of speed though,” Blues forward David Perron said. “So a lot of times those guys, their legs will be there regardless. So we do have to have a good start. We gotta focus on that. But more from our perspective not worry about how they’re gonna feel or not.”
As coach Craig Berube sees it, that’s probably a good approach.
“They’re a great team,” Berube said. “We know that. We can’t look at who they’re missing. We gotta go put our best foot forward here on the ice tonight. We gotta perform at a high level, that’s the bottom line. I don’t care who’s in their lineup or out of their lineup.”
Besides, the Blues played a Colorado team without Grubauer and Donskoi in that April 14 contest. And a Colorado team that was feeling fatigued after receiving COVID vaccinations. And lost 4-3.
FRESH AVS?
If the Blues were counting on an Avalanche team with heavy legs tonight, they might be in for a surprise. Because Colorado coach Jared Bednar liked what he saw in his team’s morning skate Thursday at Enterprise Center.
“I thought the guys had great energy,” Bednar said. “They’re excited to get back playing. Our execution was really good. The ice was good. So I thought we looked fast out there this morning which is a good sign.”
Even so, Bednar wants a smart, disciplined team tonight that minimizes mistakes against a Blues team that can’t be overlooked despite its middling record of 19-18-6.
“Real mature approach we need to have coming into this thing because I don’t know what our legs are gonna be like or how they’ll hold up through the course of the game,” Bednar said.
He’s also had an eye on a Blues’ power play that has perked up lately, going 5-for-10 in its last four games.
“Their power play’s been clicking along at a real good pace here,” Bednar said. “So we gotta make sure we’re skating to check, and not getting our sticks involved and taking penalties. . . .I think discipline in our system and the structure of our play is gonna be real important.”
THOMAS CLOSE
After seeing Robert Thomas skate with the full squad for a couple of days, Berube says a return is imminent.
“He’s getting real close,” Berube said. “There’s probably a good chance he’ll play Saturday.”
The 21-year-old center will miss his fourth game Thursday since sustaining an upper-body injury in an awkward collision with Carson Soucy April 9 against Minnesota.
All along, it was thought that Thomas would miss a couple of weeks, and Saturday’s contest with Colorado will mark 15 days since the injury occurred. Thomas may be the only Blues player who benefitted from the fact that games with Minnesota (April 12) and Colorado (April 20) were postponed, meaning he will miss two fewer games when all is said and done.
With the Blues roster totally healthy other than Swedes Carl Gunnarsson and Oskar Sundqvist, both out for the season with knee injuries, the question becomes who is a healthy scratch to make room for Thomas in the lineup?
PROJECTED BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Blais-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Bozak-Tarasenko
Hoffman-Schenn-Kyrou
Clifford-Barbashev-Sanford
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Parayko
Walman-Dunn
Goalie
Binnington
PROJECTED AVALANCHE LINEUP
Forwards
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Burakovsky
Soderberg-Kadri-Compher
Saad-Jost-Nichushkin
O'Brien-Bellemare-Kaut
Defensemen
Toews-Girard
Graves-Makar
Nemeth-Timmins
Goalie
Devan Dubnyk
PROSPECT WATCH
Goalie Joel Hofer is getting plenty of work since the Utica Comets resumed play following a lengthy COVID break. Making his fifth start since April 10, Hofer registered a 41-save shutout in the Comets’ 3-0 win Wednesday over the Binghamton Devils. It was his first pro shutout.
BLUE NOTES
Berube is one win shy of his 100th career victory with the Blues; he would be the eighth coach in franchise history to reach 100.
Ryan O’Reilly is one point shy of his 600 in his career; he would be the 27th NHL player since 2009-10 (O’Reilly’s rookie season) to reach 600.