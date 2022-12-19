Game Day: Blues defense will be challenged against high-scoring Canucks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Blues swept their three-game series with Vancouver last season, and are 5-1-1 against the Canucks in their last seven meetings.

But like most coaches, Craig Berube can’t afford to live in the past. His team, which has won three in a row and has points in four straight contests, is facing one of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams Monday night at Rogers Arena. (Puck drop is shortly after 9:30 p.m. Central time.)

“They’ve got good skill,” Berube said. “(Elias) Pettersson, (Bo) Horvat, (J.T.) Miller, (Quinn) Hughes. We gotta do a good job against those guys. When you’re out there against them, taking time and space away, checking ‘em – that’s important. And they got a good power play, so we gotta stay disciplined.”

The Canucks enter the game tied for ninth in scoring at 3.37 goals per game. And their power play ranks seventh at 26.9 percent. Horvat is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals, with 22.

Hughes, who made the NHL All-Star Game as a rookie in the 2019-20 season, has yet to score a goal this season but is fourth among NHL defensemen with 26 assists.

“As much as we can make them turn and defend in their own end, would be ideal,” Berube said. “So just being direct with the puck, getting it north, getting it in the zone and going to work.

“Early on in the offensive zone, don’t make ‘hope’ plays. Hang on to the puck. Compete with it. . . .If we make ‘hope’ plays it’s just gonna give them free ice to break out of the zone. So that kind of stuff to me is what’s important in the start tonight.”

Pettersson, the Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year in 2018-19, is expected to miss tonight’s game due to illness. In goal, Thatcher Demko is out with a lower-body injury, so Spencer Martin is expected to start.

Martin is 9-4-1 this season, with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. He has yet to face the Blues in a career that includes only 25 NHL games.

The Canucks started 0-5-2, but are 9-5-0 over their last 14 contest and are 13-14-3 overall.

Not unlike the Blues, defense and penalty killing have been problems for the Canucks. They rank 30th in team defense, allowing 3.87 goals per game and are 31st on the PK at 68.1 percent. The Canucks take a lot of penalties as well, 11:06 minutes per game, which is 4:14 more than the Blues’ per game average in the box. So there could be some opportunities on the power play.

Mr. Laryngitis

Brayden Schenn couldn’t speak to reporters after his game-winning overtime goal Dec. 12 against Nashville, because he couldn’t speak. A week later, he’s still having trouble talking – an unwanted souvenir from a cold.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Schenn said, when asked about the predicament. “Do I look like a doctor? I don’t know.”

When it was suggested that Schenn eat some honey, he said: “I’ve tried everything.”

Where’s Rosen?

Defenseman Calle Rosen played pretty well for the Blues earlier this season and is plus-9 for the year in 17 games. But he will be a healthy scratch Monday for the fifth consecutive game. Berube said it’s not a matter of Rosen’s play falling off, but more that Robert Bortuzzo is playing well.

“The D-corp’s been good and Borts with PK and things like that is important,” Berube said. “That’s all it is with Rosen.”

100-point club

With 99 points (40 goals, 59 assists) in 95 games with St. Louis, Pavel Buchnevich is one-point shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history to score 100 points or more in his first 100 games with the team.

If he reaches 100 points tonight against Vancouver or Tuesday in Seattle, he will become the sixth-fastest Blue to reach the century mark.

It’s an impressive list of Blues who have reach 100 points in their first 100 games with the team: Craig Janney, Adam Oates, Joe Mullen, Pierre Turgeon, Brett Hull, Peter Zezel, Red Berenson.

Franchise value

The Blues are the 19th most valuable NHL franchise, according to Forbes’ annual ranking of team worth.

According to Forbes, the Blues are valued at $880 million, up 38 percent from last season. The New York Rangers top the list at $2.2 billion, with the Arizona Coyotes last at $450 million.

All told, 14 of the NHL’s 32 teams were valued at $1 billion or more. The average team value was $1.03 billion, the first time it’s been over $1 billion per team.

The main reason for the uptick in franchise worth has been the national television deal with ESPN and TNT, which has brought in $650 million annually to the NHL, or three times the previous deal.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Leivo

Buchnevich-Schenn-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Thomas-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Acciari-Walker

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Power play units

PP1: Krug-Schenn-Tarasenko-O’Reilly-Saad

PP1a: Faulk-Thomas-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Barbashev

Projected Canucks lineup

Forwards

Garland-Horvat-Lazar

Kuzmenko-Miller-Mikheyev

Hoglander-Dries-Boeser

Joshua-Aman-Studnicka

Defensemen

Hughes-Bear

Ekman-Larsson/Schenn

Stillman-Myers

Goalie

Martin

Blue notes

• Where’s Brown? Logan Brown was called up Sunday from Springfield, but didn’t take part in Monday’s morning skate. His flight was cancelled due to the weather – Vancouver was hit with snow Sunday, which is a rarity. He’s scheduled to arrive Monday night.

The Blues activated Brown from the injured reserve list Monday.

• Gossip alert: Schenn’s sister dates Vancouver forward Lane Pederson. Both families are from Saskatchewan.

• The Vancouver roster includes former Blue Dakota Joshua, and Luke Schenn - the older brother of Brayden Schenn. Former Blues head coach Mike Yeo is a Vancouver assistant.