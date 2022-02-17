Game Day: Blues don't want to be No. 9 for Montreal

MONTREAL – Here we are, heading into the back end of February, and the woebegone Montreal Canadiens have only eight wins in 48 games. Eight measly wins. Hard to believe, isn’t it?

Well, the Blues don’t want to make it nine Montreal wins after Thursday’s contest against the Canadiens. Stranger things have happened. Or in the Blues’ case, almost as strange of a thing has happened.

While the Canadiens have the worst record in the NHL, the Blues lost 3-2 on Nov. 16 to an Arizona Coyotes team that currently has the second-worst record in the league at 12-32-4.

“They’ve played better since the new coach,” Blues coach Craig Berube said of Montreal. “They’re playing differently. They’re more aggressive. We've gotta approach it a lot like the Ottawa game, the Chicago game.

“We want to play our game. We want to get to our game. We've gotta focus on our game, playing that hard offense, that connected offense and then when the puck turns over, we've gotta get back hard.”

As of a week ago, Martin St. Louis is Montreal’s interim head coach, replacing the dismissed Dominique Ducharme. Even with their struggles and many players on injured reserve, the Canadiens do have some speed and rush ability.

“They have some really good players over there that are pretty speedy wingers or centermen,” David Perron said. “They have really good transition at times where their rush game can take over. So that’s something we have to be aware of.

“Again, when you have a new coach I think the excitement rises for a while. They’ve shown that already. They put a lot of shots against the other teams that they’ve played.”

But they’re still 0-3-0 since St. Louis took over as coach.

Husso in goal

Although Berube gave his typical “you’ll have to wait till pregame” when asked by a Montreal media member who his starting goalie is tonight, Ville Husso was the first goalie off the ice Thursday morning. So Husso will start his third game in a row.

In his last four road games, one of which was in relief of Jordan Binnington, Husso is 3-0-0, stopping 96 of 99 shots.

Slow-go for Scandella

After Jay Bouwmeester’s season- and career-ending cardiac episode in the 2019-20 season, the Blues traded with Montreal for Marco Scandella. Scandela was back on Bell Centre ice Thursday, but only for a couple of minutes during the Blues’ morning skate.

“It didn’t go well, so that’s where he’s at,” Berube said. “You gotta be patient here until he feels right.”

So it doesn’t look like Scandella, who has a lower-body injury, will play on this road trip as was hoped.

Thumbs up for Kyrou, Barbashev

During what was an optional morning skate, Jordan Kyrou skated and Ivan Barbashev made the briefest of appearances.

“He was out there," Berube said of Barbashev. “He was quick, just checking it out after getting hit by the puck (in Ottawa). But he’s fine. Kyrou’s fine. I expect both of them in the lineup.”

So as has been the case for the past month, the Blues should have their entire group of forwards available against Montreal.

“It’s nice having everybody in there and just kind of molding some lines together,” Berube said. “And go from there.”

Mask up

For the second time in the last few weeks, Blues’ coaches were asked to mask up during a game in Canada. It took place in Calgary in late January and took place again Tuesday in Ottawa.

“We weren’t sure,” Berube said, speaking of the Ottawa game. “We never wear masks in all the places we go to, so that’s on us. We didn’t know. We got notified and put ‘em on.”

Reunited

Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron were reunited on a line during the Ottawa game, and based on Wednesday’s practice here it looks like they will open Thursday’s game together on a line with Brandon Saad.

“Obviously, he and I have great chemistry,” captain O’Reilly said. “(With) Saader, too, we’ve played multiple times throughout the year. And probably haven’t been as consistent as we want but we’ve done really good things together.

“I thought last game, we switched toward the end of the second period there. I thought it was good. We really know where each other are at times and we work hard together. I’m excited. Hopefully we can get back going and help contribute and be one of those lines that’s frustrating the opposition.”

O’Reilly and Perron haven’t opened a game together since that Jan. 24 contest in Calgary. But that was with Brayden Schenn on left wing. The last time Saad-O’Reilly-Perron opened together was Jan. 5 in Pittsburgh.

Too many men

After going 41 games with only one penalty for too many men on the ice, the Blues have been whistled for four such infractions over their last six games – including twice Tuesday in Ottawa.

Against the Senators, one of them resulted in a first-period power-play goal by Ottawa. The second came with the Blues already killing off a penalty, resulting in 1:14 of a 5-on-3 in the third period which the Blues managed to kill off.

“You've gotta pay attention on the bench,” Berube said. “First period I had a line up (ready to go over the boards), and two guys jumped that weren’t up.

“And then that penalty kill, the D just jumped too soon. There was a quick up so the (penalty killers) decided to stay on. They just read the quick up. They were coming to the bench, but then they ran the quick up. So they turned and stayed on. But the other D jumped.

“We've gotta be sharper there. That’s on all of us. It’s on me. It’s on everybody.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Kostin-Joshua-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Blue notes

• Brayden Schenn leads the Blues in points in the New Year with 16. His next goal will be his 100th with the Blues.

• Justin Faulk ranks eighth in the NHL in plus-minus at plus-30.

• This is the 138th regular-season meeting between the Blues and Canadiens.

• Montreal’s Paul Byron will play in his 500th game tonight.

