Game Day: Blues expect confident Ducks team

ANAHEIM, Calif. _ Two things seem certain tonight for the Blues coming off Monday’s 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
For one, the second game of this two-game set figures to be tougher than the first two periods were Monday.
For another, they’ll probably keep a closer eye on young Isac Lundestrom.
What looked like another romp vs. the Ducks turned into another nail-biter, when Anaheim came alive with three third-period goals after trailing 4-1 after two periods. In two recent games, the Ducks squandered three-goal leads; this time they nearly wiped out a three-goal deficit.
“We managed to squeak it out, which is good but it’s a good lesson for us,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “We just have to respond the right way with a stay-on-the-attack mindset.”
“We kind of got on our heels in the third period a little bit,” coach Craig Berube said. “Just kind of stopped making plays and doing the same stuff we were doing for two periods.
“Yeah, they’re gonna come with some confidence. The bottom line is we gotta be ready to go at the start of the game and we gotta really get to our game as quickly as possible. That’ll be the most important thing for us.”
Quick starts haven’t been the norm for the Blues (12-8-2) this season because the opposing team has scored first in 15 of 22 contests.
“We’ve come to learn that every team that loses that first game of the set comes out with a lot more energy the second night,” defenseman Justin Faulk said. “We need to be prepared for that and be ready for that.
“Obviously they’re probably over there talking that they need to build off that third period. We just have to expect that they’re gonna play a tough game and come out (strong).”
As for Mr. Lundestrom, the 21-year-old forward notched his first NHL hat trick Monday, in what was just the 45th game of his NHL career. He nearly scored on a couple of other occasions. Undoubtedly, he’ll be one of the Ducks that comes into tonight’s contest at Honda Center with some confidence.
“Haven’t seen him much,” O’Reilly said. “Seeing it from the bench wasn’t good. He’s a very good player that we have to keep an eye on. We have to play him harder.”
WEDNESDAY’S PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Kyrou
Walker-Schenn-Perron
Blais-Sundqvist-Hoffman
Clifford-Joshua-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk