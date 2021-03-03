Game Day: Blues expect confident Ducks team

ANAHEIM, Calif. _ Two things seem certain tonight for the Blues coming off Monday’s 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

For one, the second game of this two-game set figures to be tougher than the first two periods were Monday.

For another, they’ll probably keep a closer eye on young Isac Lundestrom.

What looked like another romp vs. the Ducks turned into another nail-biter, when Anaheim came alive with three third-period goals after trailing 4-1 after two periods. In two recent games, the Ducks squandered three-goal leads; this time they nearly wiped out a three-goal deficit.

“We managed to squeak it out, which is good but it’s a good lesson for us,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “We just have to respond the right way with a stay-on-the-attack mindset.”

“We kind of got on our heels in the third period a little bit,” coach Craig Berube said. “Just kind of stopped making plays and doing the same stuff we were doing for two periods.

“Yeah, they’re gonna come with some confidence. The bottom line is we gotta be ready to go at the start of the game and we gotta really get to our game as quickly as possible. That’ll be the most important thing for us.”