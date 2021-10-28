Game Day: Blues face Avs, this time with MacKinnon and Landeskog

Blues beat reporters Jim Thomas and Tom Timmermann joined columnist Jeff Gordon to discuss the Blues’ loss of Ryan O’Reilly to COVID-19 and ho…
In their season opener 12 days ago, the Blues faced a Colorado Avalanche squad without two of its top guns in Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.
They won’t have that luxury in today's 7 p.m. rematch at Enterprise Center.
Even though Colorado is off to a sluggish start at 2-4-0, any team with MacKinnon and Landeskog -– not to mention the other talent in the lineup –- is a formidable group.
“With those two guys back in the lineup, they’re a much more dangerous team for sure,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “More balance throughout their lineup having those two guys in there. They’re hard to handle. Powerful and speed; they’re tough to control.”
Minus that pair, the Blues jumped to a 4-1 lead Oct. 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, hanging on for a 5-3 victory. Only a disallowed goal in the third period of that contest kept the Avalanche from tying it at 4-4.
“They’re game-changers, of course,” Blues forward James Neal said of MacKinnon and Landeskog. “It’s definitely a line we gotta be physical on. Just try to play in the offensive zone as much as we can. It’s a good rush team. Good D there. They’re pushing the pace all the time. We know what to expect.”
Early season or not, banking another two points against a Colorado team widely considered the class of the Central Division would be big for St. Louis.
“Yeah, of course,” Neal said. “We want to keep our win streak alive. We love playing at home. The rink’s been bumping in here. It’s been fun.”
Surrounded by youth
With 854 NHL career games on his resume, Neal will be surrounded by two rookies with 17 combined NHL games on the Blues’ fourth line in rookies Jake Neighbours and Dakota Joshua. Neal has some familiarity with Neighbours but did not skate with Joshua in the preseason.
“But I’ll talk to Dak a little bit before the game,” Neal said. “I think the biggest thing for me when I was coming in as a young guy was not to have that pressure.
“So that’ll be the biggest thing I’ll say to them is just play your game. Don’t worry about forcing pucks to me or to the older guys. Just do your thing and we’ll work together and be fine.”
Shortening the lineup
In what was a tight game Monday from start to finish, youngsters Neighbours and Klim Kostin did not play the final 15 minutes 20 seconds against the Los Angeles Kings.
“I switched Kostin and Neal, and it was in the second period late,” Berube said. “I just felt like the team was stale at that point. We had a great first period, and the penalties I think hurt us a bit in the second period and it just got stale.
“So I went down to three lines just to grab some momentum back and just to get some energy going again. That was the only reason. It was nothing that Neighbours and Kostin did. They were fine, but it was just I went to three lines.”
Berube said Kostin and Neighbours are handling the variety of situations that come up during the course of games pretty well.
“Neither one of them have much NHL experience, but they're both learning on the fly here, they're doing a good job,” Berube said. “I think they're both really good kids. They both work hard and they both want to learn and get better.”
Optional skate
With players starting to show up on COVID lists around the league, including Ryan O’Reilly and Brandon Saad with the Blues, any time you don’t see players on the ice for practice, it makes you wonder.
They Blues had only 17 players on the ice for an optional skate Thursday morning at Enterprise, but there were no issues with any of the five who didn’t practice: David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko, Colton Parayko, Torey Krug and Justin Faulk.
“It’s just not choosing to skate,” Berube said. “They skated two days in a row, so we had an optional and they felt like they needed to stay off.”
Letter sweaters
Berube said he will not have an interim captain while O’Reilly is on the COVID list.
“No, we have four captains and we rotate the A's between two guys,” Berube said. “So they'll just all wear an A.”
Normally, Colton Parayko wears an A on the road and Brayden Schenn wears an A at home. They will both wear the A – home and away – while O’Reilly is out. Vladimir Tarasenko always wears an A, home or away.
Blues projected lineup
Forwards
Kostin-Schenn-Perron
Kyrou-Bozak-Buchnevich
Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko
Neighbours-Joshua-Neal
Defensemen
Scandella-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Avalanche projected lineup
Forwards
Burakovsky-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Landeskog-Kadri-O'Connor
Ranta-Jost-Compher
Helm-Megna-Kaut
Defensemen
Byram-Makar
J. Johnson-E. Johnson
MacDermid-Murray
Goalie
Kuemper
Blue notes
Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen left Thursday’s morning skate early with an unknown ailment; his status is uncertain for tonight.
• The Blues (5-0-0), Florida Panthers (7-0-0) and Carolina Hurricanes (5-0-0) are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the NHL.
• With two points apiece Thursday night against Colorado, David Perron (six goals, two assists) and Jordan Kyrou (two goals, six assists) can become the first pair of Blues players with 10 points through six games since Kevin Miller and Jeff Brown in 1993-94.
• Dating back to last season, the Blues have won four consecutive regular-season home games, outscoring opponents 21-6.
• The team’s four power-play goals Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings was its most in one game since Nov. 12, 2016 at Columbus.