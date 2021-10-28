Game Day: Blues face Avs, this time with MacKinnon and Landeskog

“So I went down to three lines just to grab some momentum back and just to get some energy going again. That was the only reason. It was nothing that Neighbours and Kostin did. They were fine, but it was just I went to three lines.”

Berube said Kostin and Neighbours are handling the variety of situations that come up during the course of games pretty well.

“Neither one of them have much NHL experience, but they're both learning on the fly here, they're doing a good job,” Berube said. “I think they're both really good kids. They both work hard and they both want to learn and get better.”

Optional skate

With players starting to show up on COVID lists around the league, including Ryan O’Reilly and Brandon Saad with the Blues, any time you don’t see players on the ice for practice, it makes you wonder.

They Blues had only 17 players on the ice for an optional skate Thursday morning at Enterprise, but there were no issues with any of the five who didn’t practice: David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko, Colton Parayko, Torey Krug and Justin Faulk.

“It’s just not choosing to skate,” Berube said. “They skated two days in a row, so we had an optional and they felt like they needed to stay off.”