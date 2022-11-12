Game Day: Blues facing Vegas team that's riding a nine-game win streak

LAS VEGAS — In the short but glorious history of the Vegas Golden Knights, they missed the playoffs for the first time last season.

Granted, we’re only a month into the 2022-23 campaign, but it doesn’t look like that will be an issue this time around. Entering Saturday’s slate of NHL games, the Golden Knights (13-2-0) had the best record in the league under former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy.

Had the Blues not defeated San Jose 5-3 on Thursday, tonight’s 9 p.m. Central start would feature a team with a nine-game losing streak against a team with a nine-game winning streak. So yes, Vegas is red-hot, needing a victory over the Blues to tie the franchise record for consecutive wins at 10.

“Obviously, they’re playing great hockey,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said after Saturday’s morning skate at T-Mobile Arena. “They’re well-coached. They’re a veteran team that’s playing the right way and getting results in the win column.

“They play hard, they skate hard. They’re a quick transition team. Obviously a lot of offensive guys over there, and doing a good job with it.”

The Golden Knights are third in the league in scoring, averaging a robust 3.80 goals per game. Led by Jack Eichel (10 goals), they have seven players with four or more goals. In comparison, the Blues have two – Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou, with four apiece.

Former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo has only one goal, but has a team-high 12 assists.

Vegas is even better on defense, leading the league with a 2.27 goals-against average. They don’t miss Robin Lehner, who’s out for the season in goal as a result of hip surgery. Logan Thompson is 8-2-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage. Backup Adin Hill, who’s expected to face the Blues tonight, has been just as good: 5-0-0, 2.17 GAA, .925 save percentage.

Hill is 1-1-0 against the Blues in his NHL career, with one of those games coming with the Arizona Coyotes and the other coming last season with the San Jose Sharks.

“They play obviously different defensively (under Cassidy),” Berube said. “They really pack it in in their own zone and block a lot of shots and things like that. So we’re gonna have to work to get our pucks through to get underneath ‘em.

“But we gotta make sure that we’re defending really well against that attack they have. Can’t be turning pucks over. Gotta make good puck plays and make sure we’re reloading hard and killing plays.”

Tucker time

When he got the call Thursday morning, defenseman Tyler Tucker was packing for Springfield’s road trip to Hartford, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After the call, Tucker kept packing – but the destination was now St. Louis and the Blues.

Tucker previously was called up two seasons ago during the Blues’ ill-fated playoff series with Colorado – they were swept, remember? – because of injuries to Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn and Justin Faulk. He was kind of the D-man of last resort, and never played.

Thursday’s callup came after Bortuzzo went on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. It marks the first time Tucker will be with the Blues during the regular season.

“Yeah, it’s special,” Tucker said. “Obviously, it’s something you work for your whole life. So it’s nice to be recognized.”

He called his parents – of course – as soon as he got the word he was going to the big leagues.

“My parents have worked quite hard to support us – me and my brother and my sister,” he said. “So it’s special. Those are the first two people I told. And then the word slowly got around.”

A seventh-round draft pick in 2018, Tucker had one goal and six assists in 11 games this season with Springfield, and was plus-7. Overall, he’s played 110 regular-season and 18 postseason games in the AHL, so he’s got some pro seasoning. He’s big and physical, plays a steady game, isn’t overly athletic but isn’t afraid to drop the gloves. Which, as coach Craig Berube has indicated, is similar to Bortuzzo’s game.

Now, the trick is to stay here.

“I think just keep doing what got me here,” Tucker said. “Simplify my game, play hard, be physical. Be who I am. I think all those things will help me stay here.”

For now, he is the team’s seventh defenseman, and the expectation is he will be sent down when Bortuzzo is healthy.

Berube hedged when asked if Tucker could get in the lineup during this three-game road trip.

“We'll see how it goes,” Berube said. “He looked good in practice. He's played well down there (in Springfield).”

Neighbours in Springfield

Jake Neighbours made his AHL debut Friday for the Springfield Thunderbirds. He had three shots on goal but no points or assists playing on the T-Birds’ second line with Nathan Todd and Martin Frk. Springfield lost 2-1 to Lehigh Valley and plays at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tonight.

Back in business

Brandon Saad got his first goal – and first point of the season – Thursday against San Jose.

Pavel Buchnevich had two assists against the Sharks, his first points since opening night against Columbus on Oct. 15.

During that time, Saad missed six games with an upper-body injury; Buchnevich missed five games with a lower-body injury.

Projected Blues lineup

(Based on the morning skate, the Blues will start the same lineup they went with in Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.)

Forwards

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-O’Reilly-Leivo

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Alexandrov-Acciari-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Rosen

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play units

PP1: Krug-Schenn-Tarasenko-O’Reilly-Saad

PP2: Faulk-Thomas-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Barbashev

Projected Vegas lineup

Forwards

Stephenson-Eichel-Stone

Smith-Karlsson-Marchessault

Cotter-Howden-Kessel

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Defensemen

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-Whitecloud

Goalie

Hill

Blue notes

• The Blues had no penalties against the Sharks, the first time they’ve been penalty-free this season.

• Saturday will mark Ryan O’Reilly’s 300th game as a Blue and Niko Mikkola’s 100th.

• Justin Faulk, who shares the team scoring lead with Brayden Schenn (both have 11 points on three goals and eight assists), is one point shy of his 100th point as a Blue.