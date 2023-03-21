For the third straight game, Blues goaltender Joel Hofer will start in goal, this time as he faces the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Hofer won both of his starts during Jordan Binnington’s two-game suspension, and earned the right to stay in the NHL even after Binnington was eligible to play again. Hofer stopped 65 of 67 shots in wins over Washington and Winnipeg, and combined with Thomas Greiss for a shutout of the Jets.

Against Detroit, Hofer will start with Binnington as the backup. Greiss will be a healthy scratch.

“Yeah, for sure, it’s tough for both goalies, I think,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They’ve been here all year, but that’s part of the business and game and where we’re at right now. They’re good pros. They just go out and work hard and get ready.”

Hofer, 22, was a fourth-round pick by the Blues in 2018 and made his NHL debut last season. This season is his first one as a No. 1 goalie in professional hockey, as he’s started the lion’s share of games for AHL affiliate Springfield.

Prior to coming up to the NHL, Hofer had a four-game stretch in which his save percentage (.976) was higher than his goals against average (0.74).

Hofer is expected to be Binnington’s backup next season, as he’s already signed a one-way contract worth $775,000.

For Binnington, meanwhile, this is the first time all season that he’s gone three straight games without starting. Greiss started two consecutive games on Dec. 6 and 8, but the last time Binnington went three games without a start was in the first round last season against Minnesota. Ville Husso started the first three games before Binnington replaced him.

Binnington has made 52 starts this season, and has a .892 save percentage and 3.39 goals against average.

“I think it’s up and down a little bit,” Berube said of Binnington’s form. “For me, it’s just been up and down right now. That’s where I put it.”

Berube said the Blues would evaluate their goaltending situation “after the game tonight.”

Neighbours back

After missing 13 games, Blues forward Jake Neighbours will return to the lineup following an upper-body injury suffered on Feb. 19 in Ottawa. He will play on the fourth line with Logan Brown and Nathan Walker on Tuesday night.

“Before he got hurt, I thought he was playing well,” Berube said. “His aggressiveness, his forechecking, his tenacity on the puck, all those little things that he brings. He brings a lot of gamesmanship to the game, and that’s where he’s effective. He goes to the net hard, he’s around the net, he’s physical. He’s just doing all the little things right. It may go unnoticed at times, but it’s not going to go unnoticed with the coaching staff. He may not be on the scoresheet all the time, but he does a ton of little things right out there.”

Blues defenseman Torey Krug was not at morning skate on Tuesday because his wife gave birth. Berube said Krug is expected to play against the Red Wings.

Projected Blues lineup vs. Detroit on Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Jakub Vrana – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko – Pavel Buchnevich – Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad – Brayden Schenn – Sammy Blais

Jake Neighbours – Logan Brown – Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk

Torey Krug – Robert Bortuzzo

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratches: Tyler Pitlick, Josh Leivo, Calle Rosen, Thomas Greiss.