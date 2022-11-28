Game Day: Blues host Dallas without injured center Robert Thomas

Blues center Robert Thomas is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will sit out Monday night’s game against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center.

Thomas sat out the last 5:11 and did not get a shift in OT during Saturday’s come-from-behind win Saturday night in Florida against the Panthers. The Blues also finished that game without Brayden Schenn, who was on the ice Monday morning.

“I think Schenn is good to go,’’ Blues coach Craig Berube said after Monday’s early workout. Losing Thomas, the coach continued, is “a huge loss, for sure. He’s a guy who probably has the most puck possession on the team every night. Guys are going to have to dig in tonight and help out because with him out of the lineup it’s a loss, but we have enough guys to handle it and get the job done.”

Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly called it a “very tough loss for us.’’

“He’s one of the key players for us and brings so much to the table, does so many things well, so dynamic. It's a tough loss, but it's an opportunity, I think other guys get some more ice and we have to lean on each other a bit in his absence. We're all going to have to do a bit more, create a bit more, but it's one of those things where we're going to have to work with each other better and compete."

Defenseman Justin Faulk also missed practice due to the birth of a child. He is expected to play on Monday night.

In another move, the Blues recalled former first-round draft pick Jake Neighbours from the minors and assigned Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield.

Neighbours, 20, scored a goal in 11 early-season games with the Blues. The team’s No. 1 draft pick (No. 26 overall) in 2020, Neighbors had five assists in seven games with AHL’s Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds.

“I don’t think the start (with the Thunderbirds) was good for him, but he got it going and really started to play some good hockey down there,” Berube said. “He went down there and worked at it…. He dug in and did a good job and now he’s back. We’ll need his energy and his game tonight.”

Neighbours said he’s anxious to show what he learned in Springfield.

“I think it was just good to get in a lot of touches," Neighbours said. "I was playing in a lot of different situations that I might not see here. It was good for me, good for the confidence and to feel the puck and play in all situations. If anything, it was just a bit of a confidence builder.

"The guys have turned it around since the last time I was here and I'm excited to be a part of that.”

Alexandrov, who was selected in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, had an assist in nine games with the Blues this season. He had four goals and four assists in nine AHL games to open the season.

“I thought he played some good hockey for us,’’ Berube said. “He’s got a good head for the game, he’s positionally sound, strong, plays a physical game. He’s got a lot of good qualities. Down there, he’ll get more minutes and more of an opportunity. He just needs to keep growing. He’s got a lot of good qualities to play in the NHL and I think he’s going to be a good player.”

Line combinations

The line combinations in pregame skate Monday:

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Josh Leivo

Pavel Buchnevich-Ivan Barbashev-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbors-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Alexey Torpochenko

Tyler Pitlick

On defense

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Robert Bortuzzo

Niko Mikkola-Calle Rosen

Goalies

Jordan Binnington-Thomas Greiss

Power-play units

Saad-Leivo-Barbashev-O'Reilly-Parayko and Schenn-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Tarasenko-Krug.

Overcoming mistakes

Berube credited the Blues’ Saturday win on his squad’s ability to adjust and overcome its slow start.

“It wasn’t so much a slow start as it was the mistakes in the first period,’’ the coach said. “We got caught in a run-and-gun game and we didn’t slow them down very well. We made mistakes with the puck from the offensive zone and that put us on our heels. (But) once we got control, we made it more of a territorial game, which we needed to do. Once we did that, and established that, we were able to take the game over in the third period.”

Asked if this is his most unpredictable team, Berube said it can be.

“At times, for sure,’’ the coach said. “I just think the mindset has to change a little bit…. You can’t play hope hockey (and) what I mean by that is that you can’t just hope the play works out. It’s going to be a tough play to make because there’s people and sticks and things like that. In the third period, we got that out of our game and we were a good team. But that stuff has to stop. That’s what causes issues, whether it’s out of your own end, in the neutral end or in the offensive zone. And if we keep cleaning that up, we’re going to be fine. It’s just decision-making with the puck more than anything.”

Dallas’ Robertson earns NHL’s First Star

The Stars’ Jason Robertson was named the NHL’s First Star, joining Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin as last week’s three stars.

Robertson, a 23-year-old left winger, had six goals and two assists in four games last week. In 22 games this season, he’s among the league leaders in goals (first, 18), points (second, 35) and shots (sixth, 96). Robertson, who had 41 goals a year ago, finishing as runner-up in the rookie of the year voting.

Morrissey, 27, finished the week with three goals, including a pair in overtime, and four assists for the Jets, who moved into second place in the Central Division. For the Isles, Sorokin stopped 103 of 107 shots while going 3-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage last week. The 27-year-old ranks among the league’s best in GAA (3rd, 2.19), save percentage (3rd, .933), shutouts (tie-2nd, 2) and wins (tie-4th, 10).

Scouting Dallas

The Central Division-leading Stars come in at 12-6-4 and riding a two-game losing skid. The Blues are 11-10 this season.

With 18 goals, 17 assists and 35 points, Robertson leads the way offensively for the Stars, who are also getting solid play from veterans Joe Pavelski (10 goals, 14 assists), Jamie Benn (10 goals, 14 assists) and Roope Hintz (8 goals, 16 assists).

Jake Oettinger, 23, is expected to start in goal; he’s 8-2 with three overtime losses. His goals-against is 2.52 and his save percentage is .917.

“It’s a deep team. That top line is a very good line and their d-core is big and pretty mobile back there,” Berube said. “And they’ve been getting solid goaltending, too.”

Asked about Robertson, Berube added: “He’s a really good player; I started to notice it last year and he’s taken another step this year. He’s got a lot of good qualities to his game.”