Game day: Blues, Oilers set to meet again

The Edmonton Oilers are looking forward to another chance against the St. Louis Blues.

Saturday night in Edmonton, the Blues limited the high-powered Oiler attack to just 23 shots on goal as St. Louis beat the Oilers 2-0 as goaltender Jordan Binnington posted his 11th career shutout. Defensemen Torey Krug and Justin Faulk provided the goals.

Krug scored on a shot from the point during a power play after receiving a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko just 5:04 into the game. And Faulk made it 2-0 with a length-of-the-ice empty-net goal with 62 seconds to play.

“I think it’s good that we get another crack at them so soon because we have an understanding of the way they play,’’ Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said after practice Wednesday morning at Enterprise Center. The Blues “do a lot of really good things. There are a lot of hockey players, a lot of really good hockey players who make you work through them in order to get to hard areas on the ice. The game we played against them was a 1-0 hockey game where the goal was scored on the power play… We can learn some things and take those lessons forward with us for tonight.

“As we move through the regular season, I thought it was a good game for us to work through and certainly to get another crack at them so soon, I think will be a good thing for us.”

As expected, Edmonton is led offensively by its superstars _ Leon Draisaitl (3 goals, 8 assists) and Connor McDavid (5 goals, 5 assists). Other top scorers include Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (3 goals, 4 assists) and Zach Hyman (2 goals, 4 assists) and Evander Kane (2 goals, 3 assists).

Stuart Skinner (0-1-0, 1.69 GAA, .944 save percentage) will start in goal Wednesday.

“We have a firm belief he’s going to help us win the game,’’ Woodcroft said.

The Oilers (3-3) are coming off a 6-3 win on Monday over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. In that game, Edmonton got a goal and two assists from Draisaitl. Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman and Kane each had a goal and an assist in the win.

The Oilers have struggled on the penalty kill to open the season, allowing six goals on seven power plays.

“Certainly some small things that we can clean up there,’’ Woodcroft said when asked about his club’s special teams. “We are working earnestly at it, trying different people on the penalty kill. But it’s an area that can get cleaned up. At the start of the year, you want to find your rhythm. Right now, on our penalty kill, we’ve been good at times, but not good enough obviously.”

Following an optional skate, it appears that Tyler Pitlick could make his Blues debut against the Oilers. The 30-year-old, in camp on a professional tryout, signed a one-year $750,000 deal on Tuesday.

While he wouldn’t confirm that Pitlick would be in the lineup, Blue coach Craig Berube said this of the winger: “Skating, penalty killing, checking… that’s what he does.”

Tonight’s projected lineup:

Forwards

Ivan Barbahev-Ryan O’Reilly-Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Shenn-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbors-Logan Brown-Tyler Pitlick

Alexy Torpochenko-Noel Acciari-Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy-Colton Paryko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Goalie

Jordan Binnington will start; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Forward Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) is on injured reserve while Brandon Saad (upper body) is day to day. Healthy scratches include defenseman Calle Rosen and forward Josh Leivo.

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Connor McDavid-Zach Hyman

Evander Kane-Leon Draisaitl-Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele-Ryan McLeod-Jesse Puljujarvi

Devin Shore-Derek Ryan

Defensemen

Darnell Nurse-Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak-Tyson Barrie

Ryan Murray-Evan Bouchard

Markus Niemelainen

Goalies

Stuart Skinner will start; Jack Campbell is the backup.

First back-to-back of the season

The Blues play 7 p.m. Thursday in Nashville against the Predators. Nashville (2-4-1) opened the season with a pair of wins over San Jose in the NHL Global Series in Prague in the Czech Republic on Oct. 7-8 but has gone 0-4-1 since.

The Predators last played Saturday, losing 3-1 to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

Nashville is led offensively by Mikael Granlund (0 goals, 6 assists), Nino Niederreiter (4 goals, 1 assist), Matt Duchene (2 goals, 2 assists), Filip Forsberg (2 goals, 2 assists) and Ryan Johansen (2 goals, 2 assists).

Goaltender Juuse Saros is 1-3-1 with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage to open the season.