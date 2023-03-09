The Blues will look a little different than the last time they played the Sharks, just a week ago in San Jose.

Blues coach Craig Berube made wholesale changes to his lineup on Thursday morning, meaning none of the four forward lines will be the same as they were last week, and St. Louis will use a different goaltender as Jordan Binnington gets the start. The power play units were also shuffled after a 0 for 6 showing on Tuesday in Arizona.

Here’s what to expect on Thursday night:

Alexey Toropchenko – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Jakub Vrana – Pavel Buchnevich – Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad – Brayden Schenn – Sammy Blais

Nathan Walker – Nikita Alexandrov – Josh Leivo

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk

Torey Krug – Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

PP1: Blais, Kyrou, Schenn, Vrana, Krug

PP2: Saad, Kapanen, Buchnevich, Thomas, Faulk

The biggest change is moving Buchnevich from wing to center, something Blues general manager Doug Armstrong floated as a possibility last week as a way to deepen their lineup down the middle. Buchnevich, who has never been a full-time center in the NHL, is perhaps the Blues’ best all-around player that contributes in all situations.

“Buchy’s been a very good players since we’ve gotten him,” Berube said. “You don’t see too many stretches where he’s not performing at a high level in all areas of the game: penalty kill, power play, defensively, offensively. He wants to win. That’s the most important thing to him is winning and contributing to winning.”

The other eye-opening change was Toropchenko’s promotion to the top line alongside Thomas and Kyrou. Toropchenko has mostly played fourth-line minutes this season, and has five goals and six assists in 50 games.

Toropchenko played one previous game with Thomas and Kyrou: Nov. 12 vs. Nashville. In that game, Toropchenko had one shot in 11:57 of ice time.

“Just stay the same,” Toropchenko said. “Play like I’ve played. And like I said just get the puck and try to get into their hands and just go to the net and screen the goalie. I will not change anything in my game. Just obviously need to play smarter, but pretty much is the same. Everything is the same.”

Berube: “Listen, Torpo’s worked extremely hard. He’s done a real good job of improving this year and becoming a real solid player for us. It’s deserving for me. But also, on the other side of things, he can help that line: forecheck, create loose puck battles, get to the net more. Trying to create just a little bit of an identity of having a net-front guy on every line.”

Nathan Walker and Josh Leivo draw back into the lineup for Logan Brown and Tyler Pitlick, while Calle Rosen is back in the lineup to replace Tyler Tucker.

“I just thought that last game, some of our guys weren’t in very good spots on some of the goals against," Berube said. "We’ve got guys that are out, so we’re going to put them in tonight.”

Meanwhile, the Blues power play is 2 for 34 since the Ryan O’Reilly trade on Feb. 17, including a fruitless 5 on 3 against the Coyotes on Tuesday.

The last two Blues power play goals came last week against the Sharks.

“We didn’t execute well enough (on the power play) to win the game,” Berube said. “The game’s right there to be won. If we execute and score a couple power play goals, we’re probably looking at a different score in the game. It didn’t happen, so we’ve got to change it up and see if we can get some chemistry here.”

The Sharks are expected to start Kaapo Kahkonen in goal on Thursday night. In five career games against the Blues, he is 1-3-0 with a .826 save percentage and 5.49 goals against average.

That includes giving up nine goals on April 9, 2021 and seven goals on May 13, 2021. Both of those games came as a member of the Wild.

The Blues will face two of the three worst teams in the league in their next two games: San Jose (.385 points percentage) and Columbus (.367).