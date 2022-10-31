Game Day: Blues shuffle lineup, look to end four-game skid

With regulation losses in four consecutive games, the most under coach Craig Berube, the St. Louis Blues will look to turn things around Monday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center.

Now, the club has had a few winless streaks of more than four games under Berube. They went 0-3-2 in February of 2020 and struggled to streaks of 0-6-1 and 0-2-3 during a rough March stretch in 2021. But at least those tough stretches included gained points from overtime losses.

But since improving to 3-0 to start the season with a 2-0 victory at Edmonton on Nov. 22, the Blues are winless in their last four outings — losing 4-0 at Winnipeg, 3-1 at home against Edmontron, 6-2 at Nashville and 7-4 at home Saturday against Montreal.

And the Blues (3-4) were up 3-1 at one point in that Saturday loss against to the Canadiens.

“It’s unacceptable to play like this,’’ Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko said after the loss. “We have some time before the next game (on Monday) to figure it out and we have to play better at home.”

He added: “It’s unacceptable and we should fix it.”

With that in mind, Berube made a couple of lineup changes for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings (5-5). On defense, Calle Rosen will step in for Robert Bortuzzo while Logan Brown will take over at forward for Nathan Walker.

“Just another puck-mover back there, skates well,’’ Berube said of the backline move. “LA skates well, they get on top of you (so) it’s going to be important that we can break pucks out under pressure and move the puck well tonight. That’ll be a key; they come hard on the forecheck, they skate well. It’s going to be a big key.”

Berube added: “Puck movement is at a higher premium than it was in the past, for sure.”

The Blues held an optional workout on Monday morning and had 19 players on the ice.

Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan expects a battle tonight.

"It's early in the year and a lot of teams are trying to find their way,'' he said. "And we're one of those teams. We have to discover how we need to play, what we need to do. St. Louis is St. Louis; they're not going to give up much, they're going to get outstanding goaltending and their specialty teams are going to be good. They're going to be stingy and they hold on to pucks.

"That's not changing. That's who they are and that's what we're going to see tonight."