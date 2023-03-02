SAN JOSE, Calif. – Sammy Blais was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, but that’s no longer an issue for the 26-year-old from Montmagny, Quebec.

Blais signed a one-year contract with the Blues on Thursday, worth $1 million. Blais said the extension came together quickly, beginning Wednesday and culminating quickly prior to the team’s morning skate at SAP Center.

“Just happy I got it done,” Blais said. “It was a pretty hard season for me in New York, and coming back here I think I found my game a little bit more. I think that was the best option for me, to re-sign here.

“I feel comfortable here and I feel like I’ve been playing my best hockey here. So just happy we got it done, and now I can have a good rest of the season and a big summer in front of me. So I’m pretty excited for that, and come back stronger next year.”

Traded to the New York Rangers as part of the Pavel Buchnevich deal prior to the 2021-22 season, Blais missed most of that season with a torn ACL. He returned this season from that knee injury with the Rangers, but returned to St. Louis on Feb. 9 as part of the Vladimir Tarasenko trade.

In nine games back with the Blues, Blais has two goals and one assist. Playing mainly on the third line, he’s averaging 13:59 of ice time – or nearly 4 ½ minutes more per game than he got in 40 contests with the Rangers prior to the trade.

“Sammy’s played well when he’s been here,” coach Craig Berube said. “He’s physical. We know night-in, night-out he’s gonna take the body. He’s done a pretty good job. . . .He’s getting some (scoring) opportunities which is good. I think we just gotta keep working on him finding a way to score a little bit more than he is.

“He’s got the ability to score with his shot and he’s got good hands. I just think that he just hasn’t gotten to that level yet. We gotta try to keep pushing him to get to that level.

“He’s gotta open his mind up a little bit about where he’s shooting the puck. I think he tries one spot all the time and people read that over time. I think he needs to shot from different areas and hit the net a little bit more.”

Once this season’s over, Blais said a main goal during the offseason will be to strengthen that leg.

“It’s gonna be a big summer for me,” Blais aid.

Is tonight the night?

If ever there was a chance for the Blues to snap their six-game winless streak (0-4-2) since the Ryan O’Reilly trade, it would seemingly be tonight.

The San Jose Sharks (18-31-12) are tied for the third-lowest points total in the NHL at 48. They have the worst home record in the NHL at 6-16-8. In fact, they’re the only team in the league with fewer than 10 home victories.

And, of course, they just dispatched a 31-goal scorer – Timo Meier – to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in a mammoth trade involving basically everyone but the two team mascots.

The Sharks lost 3-1 Tuesday to Montreal in their first game without Meier, and are 1-5-1 in their last seven contests.

San Jose still has some high-end talent. Defenseman Erik Karlsson has 77 points on 19 goals and 58 assists, and is the odds-on favorite for the Norris Trophy. Up front, Logan Couture has 20 goals and Tomas Hertl 15.

They’re a hard-working team looking at the tape. They’re one of the best offensive zone teams in the league, just from getting pucks on net, hunting them down, rebounds – they’re a hard-working team. They got some good high-end players still.

“They’re a hard-working team looking at the tape,” Berube said. “They’re one of the best offensive zone teams in the league, just from getting pucks on net, hunting them down, rebounds. They got some good high-end players still.”

But it’s hard to replace 31 goals for a team that’s 23rd in the league in scoring (2.93 goals per game). Especially on the power play, where Meier had accounted for nearly half the Sharks’ power play goals this season (13 of 30).

A couple other points of interest in looking at the Sharks.

The thing they do best is kill penalties. They rank third in the league in PK efficiency at 83.9 percent, so Thursday may not be the best night for the Blues to end their 0-for-22 drought on the power play.

The Sharks have the second-worst goal differential in the league in the third period at minus-25. Some of that can be chalked up to empty-net goals allowed, but not all.

The Blues are 6-0-2 in their last eight contests at the SAP Center. The teams meet again March 9 at Enterprise Center.

In their previous meeting this season, Calle Rosen’s scored the game winner in a 5-3 home victory over the Sharks on Nov. 10. Not only did the win end the Blues’ franchise-record eight-game losing streak, it began a season-high seven-game winning streak.

Greiss in goal

Thomas Greiss gets a rare start in goal Thursday, only his third since Jan. 10. And that means Jordan Binnington gets a rare night off. Binnington leads all NHL goalies in games started (47) and ice time, at 2,720 minutes and 25 seconds.

“I think (Binnington) worked at it this summer with getting stronger and putting some weight on, and it’s showing,” Berube said.

Greiss is 5-8-0 this season, with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Greiss, 37, has faced San Jose only four times previously over his career. He’s 3-1-0 in those games with a 2.25 goals-against and a .934 save percentage.

In another lineup change, Josh Leivo replaces Nathan Walker in the lineup at forward. Leivo had been a healthy scratch in six of the past nine games.

Blues’ projected lineup

Forwards

Saad-Schenn-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kapanen

Blais-Brown-Leivo

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Krug-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Greiss

Blue notes

• The Blues penalty kill unit is 8-for-8 over the last three games, with two shorthanded goals.

• Colton Parayko has led or shared the team lead in blocked shots in eight of the last nine games.

• St. Louisan Luke Kunin is out for the season for San Jose after undergoing knee surgery for a torn ACL in December. The former first-round pick had five goals and eight assists in 31 games this season.