Game Day: Blues try to avoid tying franchise record losing streak

BOSTON — The Blues have stacked up all kinds of accolades in recent seasons, topped of course by winning a Stanley Cup in 2019. Among last year’s highlights, they set a franchise mark for power play efficiency (27%) and enjoyed a record 16-game point streak in March and April.

But Monday night at TD Garden, the Blues will try to avoid tying a franchise record in the other direction. Namely, most consecutive regulation losses. Puck drop is shortly after 6 p.m. Central.

“It’s never easy getting out of these holes,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “And against a team like this tonight that we know is such a good team, we all have to be at our best. That’s the only way we’re gonna have a chance.”

The Blues have lost six straight in regulation, most recently 5-2 to the New York Islanders on Thursday. They must defeat one of the NHL’s hottest teams — the 10-2-0 Boston Bruins — or at least take the game into overtime to avoid a seventh straight regulation loss.

If that happens, that would tie the franchise record set three times previously:

• The 2005-06 Blues lost seven straight in regulation from Jan. 4 through Jan. 17 in 2006. They were shut out twice during that stretch and outscored 27-10. That team finished 21-46-5, for 57 points, and did not qualify for the playoffs.

• The 1988-89 Blues lost seven straight from Feb. 12 through Feb. 25. They were shut out once in that stretch and outscored 32-16. That squad finished 33-35-12 and lost in the division final of the playoffs.

• The 1967-68 team did so from Nov. 12 through Nov. 26. They were shut out once and outscored 23-10. That inaugural Blues team went 27-31-16 but reached the Stanley Cup Final against Montreal.

Obviously, showing up to work every day in the middle of a losing streak isn’t nearly as much fun as the alternative.

“No it isn’t, but you have to have perspective in everything,” said defenseman Torey Krug, who’s playing his old team Monday. “Obviously, when times are bad, you’re still grateful that you play this game. It’s a fun job. We have to show up and do the work, and work ourselves out of this.

“We have high-character guys in this room. We like to rise up to the challenge. So we’ll do it. Hopefully sooner than later.”

Bring on the Bruins

Boston had a seven-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss Saturday in Toronto. It was the lowest-scoring output of the season for the Bruins, who lead the NHL in scoring at 4.17 goals per game. Led by David Pastrnak’s eight goals, Boston has seven players with four or more goals already. The Blues have one: Vladimir Tarasenko (four goals).

Boston also leads the league in penalty kill efficiency at 92.%.

Even with all that offense, perhaps the biggest key to the Bruins’ success so far has been goalie Linus Ullmark. In his second season with Boston after six with Buffalo, the native of Lugnvik, Sweden, set a franchise record with wins in his first eight games of the season.

He’s 8-1-0 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929 this season. Against the Blues, he’s 1-2-1 over his career, with a 2.47 GAA and .913 save percentage.

“They’re a very good hockey team,” coach Craig Berube said. “They’re playing extremely confident right now in all areas of the game. They don’t have many weaknesses.”

Lineup tweaks

After taking part in two morning skates and two full practices, all signs point to forward Brandon Saad returning to the lineup Monday. Saad, who has missed the past six games with an upper-body injury, took part in line rushes again Monday morning at TD Garden.

Berube hedged, but only a little, on Saad’s status for tonight.

“I think he’s good to go, but we’ll see after warmup,” Berube said.

The only other lineup change has Nathan Walker returning after two games as a healthy scratch.

“I hope that I can provide some energy and spark, and try and right the ship,” Walker said.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Barbashev

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Neighbours-Schenn-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Acciari-Walker

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

PK falters

After stopping 11-of-11 opposition power plays in the first five games of the regular season — and 21 of 21 over the last seven preseason games — the Blues have allowed five power play goals in their last 10 penalty kill situations over the past four games. As a result, they’ve fallen to 22nd in PK efficiency at 76.2%.

Block party

The Blues averaged 18.2 blocked shots per game over their first six contests, with no fewer than 13 blocks in any of those games. But over their last three games, the number of blocked shots has evaporated: an average of 7.3 and no more than nine in any of those games.

By the numbers

Tarasenko has led or shared the team lead in overall shot attempts in four of the last five games.

Colton Parayko has led or shared the team lead in blocks in four of the last six games.

Noel Acciari leads the team in hits with 36.