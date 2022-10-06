Game Day: Blues turn to young players in exhibition game against Blue Jackets

The Blues will turn to a younger lineup for their final road preseason game on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio, against the Blue Jackets.

The lineup features veterans Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Kyrou, Nathan Walker, Robert Bortuzzo as well as youngsters Jake Neighbours and Klim Kostin. On Wednesday, the Blues promoted five players from Springfield to fill out the roster:

Goalies: Thomas Greiss is expected to start, with Joel Hofer serving as backup.

Defensive pairings: Robert Bortuzzo/Steven Santini; Calle Rosen/Matthew Kessel; Tyler Tucker/Brady Lyle.

Forward lines: Jordan Kyrou/Ryan O’Reilly/Jake Neighbors; Josh Leivo/Nikita Alexandrov/Nathan Walker; Klim Kostin/Hugh McGing/Will Bitten; and Martin Frk/Mathias Laferriere/Matthew Highmore.

After practice, Berube mentioned that Noel Acciari had been added to the travel group. It’s unclear who he will replace. It could be Frk, whose wife is due to give birth sometime soon.

“We’ve got some guys back up (from Springfield),” Blues coach Craig Berube said after the morning skate Thursday. “It’s good. We get to look at guys, evaluate young guys and guys that are battling for spots.

“Who knows, right? I don’t have a crystal ball on things. It’s important to go out and compete hard tonight. Columbus is going to have a good lineup. It will be a good competition for them.”

Jake Neighbours is looking forward to the challenge.

“I think the competition will be a lot higher; Columbus is supposed to have a pretty good lineup in tonight,’’ he said. “To me, it’s about showing I can compete with some of the league’s top players and obviously playing with them, you want to make a good showing and make sure the puck’s in their hands.

“I want to do what I can to create some space for two very talented players; they’ll do their thing and I’ll try to work off of them. It’ll be a challenge for us, obviously, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

The Blue Jackets are expected to go with more of their veteran guys in tonight’s game.….

Goalies: Danill Tarasov, with Jet Greaves as the backup.

Defensemen: Zach Werenski/Adam Boqvist; Vladislav Gavrikov/Andrew Peeke; and Jake Bean/Eric Gudbranson.

Forwards: Johnny Gaudrea/Boone Jenner/Patrik Laine; Yegor Chinakhov/Jack Roslovic/Jakub Voracek; Kent Johnson/Cole Silinger/Justin Danforth; and Mathieu Olivier/Sean Kuraly/Liam Foudy.

Thursday’s later workout featured the rest of the team’s regulars, including a few who have been slowed recently, including Vladimir Tarasenki (illness), Ivan Barbashev (lower-body injury) and Logan Brown (upper-body injury).

“They made it through practice today, so it was good to see,’’ Berube said.

On Thursday, the Blues called up five players _ forwards Bitten, Laferriere and McGing and defensemen Lyle and Santini _ from the Springfield. All are expected to be send back to the American Hockey League squad when the preseason wraps up.